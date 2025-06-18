Really, Whoopi Goldberg?

I know most will disagree with me when I say this, but Whoopi Goldberg is far too intelligent to be making these asinine statements.

During a recent episode of “The View,” Goldberg and the other shrieking harpies discussed the war between Israel and Iran. The conversation turned to the issue of human rights. Co-host Alyssah Farah Griffin explained how Iran brutally oppresses LGBTQ Iranians and contrasted it with the United States.

“Where the Iranian regime is today, 2025, there's nothing compared to United States. Let's just remember, too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don't adhere to basic human rights,” Farah said.

Goldberg countered, saying that in America, “we have been been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car.”

Griffin protested, pointing out how women are mistreated in Iran. Fellow co-host Sara Haines chimed in, bringing up “the young people that have been killed" like Mahsa Amini, a women’s rights activist who was allegedly murdered by the regime for not complying with its veiling laws. “I can’t have my hair showing. I can’t wear a skirt. I can’t have my arms out,” Griffin continued.

Goldberg chimed in again, insisting that conditions for marginalized communities in the United States are the same as what happens to them in Iran. “Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it.”

Griffin came back, arguing that “it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

“Not if you’re Black,” Goldberg retorted.

“This is the greatest country in the world,” Goldberg said. “But every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids going to get shot because they're running through somebody's neighborhood?”

Griffin went on to say “there are places much darker than this country,” to which Goldberg replied, “Listen, not everybody feels that way. Listen, I’m sorry. When you think about the fact that we got the vote in 1965 —” Griffin interrupted and pointed out that “they don’t have free and fair elections in Iran, it’s not even the same universe.”

Then, Joy Behar spoke up and lowered the collective IQ of the panel even further. “Try to reverse roles with a black person in this country, let's say, because I think that's what you're talking about,” she said. “Just try to understand from their point of view, from that point of view, this country does not do them well, does not go through that.”

The View's Whoopi Goldberg: Being black in America is the same as being gay or a woman in Iran.



REMINDER: Homosexuality is criminalized in Iran. The maximum penalty is death. pic.twitter.com/Fa9RlBjQWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2025

Well, I suppose Behar would know, given how fond she is of wearing blackface.

But seriously, if Goldberg had done even five minutes of reading on the subject, she would know that LGBTQ people and women suffer far worse in Iran than Black folks do in America. LGBTQ people often face torture, imprisonment, and other forms of punishment. Their very existence is criminalized.

Women are forced to wear hijabs and are not allowed as much autonomy as men. If they violate the rules, they also face violence and harassment.

As much contempt as I have for our government, the notion that I, as a Black man, am suffering just as much as a woman or LGBTQ person in Iran is absurd. Yes, there was a time in this country when that was true. But in 2025, as Griffin said, I don’t have to worry about being lynched or dragged from the back of the car.

In fact, I’ve been living in the South for over a decade, and I haven’t been lynched or beaten to death even once. I don’t have to think about some inbred nutjob in white robes trying to victimize me.

I’m not saying things in America are perfect. But they could be, and have been, far worse. The fact that Goldberg is playing the victim card so hard that she can’t even appreciate what people go through under oppressive governments like Iran shows just how out of touch she is with reality.