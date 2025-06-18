Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd
Former IDF Brigadier General: Israel Plans to Win This War With Iran in...
Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to...
Did Israel Just Try to Kill Iran's Supreme Leader?
Knife-Wielding Illegal Immigrant Attacks US Attorney in Blue City
Miamians Agree: Holding Elections When No One Votes Is Broken Governance
Sunny Hostin Called Israel’s Strike on Iran ‘Illegal.’ It Didn’t Go Over Well
Iran Refuses to Surrender — Even As Its Power Crumbles
Texan Arrested for Allegedly Buying Fireworks for LA Protests
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defends ‘Globalize the Intifada’
VIP
The Results Are in: Here’s the Worst-Run Major City in America
Gavin Newsom Launched a Substack
Iran Missile Program Pushed ‘Years Back’ From Israeli Operation, Israel’s UN Ambassador Sa...
CNN Host Calls for Illegals to Continue 'God-Awful Work' in the Dairy Industry
Tipsheet

Really, Whoopi Goldberg?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 18, 2025 3:00 PM
Townhall Media

I know most will disagree with me when I say this, but Whoopi Goldberg is far too intelligent to be making these asinine statements.

During a recent episode of “The View,” Goldberg and the other shrieking harpies discussed the war between Israel and Iran. The conversation turned to the issue of human rights. Co-host Alyssah Farah Griffin explained how Iran brutally oppresses LGBTQ Iranians and contrasted it with the United States.

Advertisement

“Where the Iranian regime is today, 2025, there's nothing compared to United States. Let's just remember, too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don't adhere to basic human rights,” Farah said.

Goldberg countered, saying that in America, “we have been been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car.” 

Griffin protested, pointing out how women are mistreated in Iran. Fellow co-host Sara Haines chimed in, bringing up “the young people that have been killed" like Mahsa Amini, a women’s rights activist who was allegedly murdered by the regime for not complying with its veiling laws. “I can’t have my hair showing. I can’t wear a skirt. I can’t have my arms out,” Griffin continued.

Goldberg chimed in again, insisting that conditions for marginalized communities in the United States are the same as what happens to them in Iran. “Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it.”

Griffin came back, arguing that “it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

“Not if you’re Black,” Goldberg retorted.

“This is the greatest country in the world,” Goldberg said. “But every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids going to get shot because they're running through somebody's neighborhood?”

Griffin went on to say “there are places much darker than this country,” to which Goldberg replied, “Listen, not everybody feels that way. Listen, I’m sorry. When you think about the fact that we got the vote in 1965 —” Griffin interrupted and pointed out that “they don’t have free and fair elections in Iran, it’s not even the same universe.”

Recommended

Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to Say Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Then, Joy Behar spoke up and lowered the collective IQ of the panel even further. “Try to reverse roles with a black person in this country, let's say, because I think that's what you're talking about,” she said. “Just try to understand from their point of view, from that point of view, this country does not do them well, does not go through that.”

Well, I suppose Behar would know, given how fond she is of wearing blackface.

But seriously, if Goldberg had done even five minutes of reading on the subject, she would know that LGBTQ people and women suffer far worse in Iran than Black folks do in America. LGBTQ people often face torture, imprisonment, and other forms of punishment. Their very existence is criminalized.

Women are forced to wear hijabs and are not allowed as much autonomy as men. If they violate the rules, they also face violence and harassment. 

As much contempt as I have for our government, the notion that I, as a Black man, am suffering just as much as a woman or LGBTQ person in Iran is absurd. Yes, there was a time in this country when that was true. But in 2025, as Griffin said, I don’t have to worry about being lynched or dragged from the back of the car.

Advertisement

In fact, I’ve been living in the South for over a decade, and I haven’t been lynched or beaten to death even once. I don’t have to think about some inbred nutjob in white robes trying to victimize me.

I’m not saying things in America are perfect. But they could be, and have been, far worse. The fact that Goldberg is playing the victim card so hard that she can’t even appreciate what people go through under oppressive governments like Iran shows just how out of touch she is with reality. 

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS IRAN JOY BEHAR WHOOPI GOLDBERG LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to Say Jeff Charles
Did You Hear What Ilhan Omar Just Said About the United States of America? Guy Benson
Did Israel Just Try to Kill Iran's Supreme Leader? Jeff Charles
Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran Jeff Charles
Sunny Hostin Called Israel’s Strike on Iran ‘Illegal.’ It Didn’t Go Over Well Dmitri Bolt
Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to Say Jeff Charles
Advertisement