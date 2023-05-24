Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Byron Donalds( R-Fla) unleash fury on The View host Joy Behar for claiming Black conservatives don't understand racism in the United States.

For those who don't watch the liberal-filled panel talk about things they have no idea about, Behar insinuated that Black Republican Americans, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, "don't get" the struggles of being a U.S. African-American because they choose to ignore or never had to face systemic racism.

"He's one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn't get it. Neither does Clarence. That's why they are Republicans," Behar said.

Reacting to Behar's ignorant remarks, Scott said he is the presidential candidate the radical Left fears the most.

🤷🏾‍♂️



When a Black conservative who believes in the future of this nation stands up to be counted, they lose their minds.



That’s why I’m the candidate the radical Left fears the most. https://t.co/JBAVZUjpZt — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 23, 2023

Donalds, who Democrats have often accused of being a Black "prop" for the Republican Party, reminded Behar of her insensitive 2019 Halloween costume where she dressed up as a Black woman, telling her to "sit this one out."

Joy, dressing up as a Black woman for Halloween with dark paint on your face doesn't magically make you Black or make you an expert on what it's like to be Black.



From one Black person to another White liberal who got a pass for wearing Black face, sit this one out. https://t.co/cz2j96SeJJ — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 23, 2023

Other conservatives spoke up in defense of Behar's unwanted comments saying that as a white woman who sits at a table for an hour doing nothing but bash the Right, she is in no position to talk about Black Americans.

Attention black Americans: don’t even *think* about having a mind of your own or else this wealthy white lady will come for you. https://t.co/MXdXuPoTzd — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 24, 2023

Imagine how blinded by ideology and insulated by a bubble of privileges someone like Joy Behar has to be to publicly feel comfortable lecturing Clarence Thomas, who grew up in the Jim Crow south, about racism in America. https://t.co/OwIZwHU5DJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 23, 2023

She knows what it is like to be black. pic.twitter.com/y9jGKOLIAe — dcnh (@dcnh42) May 23, 2023

Earlier in the week, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sonny Hostin also took shots at Scott, agreeing that he has "Clarence Thomas syndrome."

"One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, 'Because I made it, everyone can make it.' Ignoring, again, the fact that he's the exception and not the rule. And until he's the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism," Hostin said.