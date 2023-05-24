Ron DeSantis Makes 2024 Campaign Official in Conversation With Elon Musk
Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 24, 2023 10:00 PM

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Byron Donalds( R-Fla) unleash fury on The View host Joy Behar for claiming Black conservatives don't understand racism in the United States. 

For those who don't watch the liberal-filled panel talk about things they have no idea about, Behar insinuated that Black Republican Americans, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, "don't get" the struggles of being a U.S. African-American because they choose to ignore or never had to face systemic racism. 

"He's one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn't get it. Neither does Clarence. That's why they are Republicans," Behar said. 

Reacting to Behar's ignorant remarks, Scott said he is the presidential candidate the radical Left fears the most. 

Donalds, who Democrats have often accused of being a Black "prop" for the Republican Party, reminded Behar of her insensitive 2019 Halloween costume where she dressed up as a Black woman, telling her to "sit this one out." 

Ron DeSantis Clinches Another Win for His State And It Has Illegals Trembling Matt Vespa

Other conservatives spoke up in defense of Behar's unwanted comments saying that as a white woman who sits at a table for an hour doing nothing but bash the Right, she is in no position to talk about Black Americans. 

Earlier in the week, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sonny Hostin also took shots at Scott, agreeing that he has "Clarence Thomas syndrome."  

"One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, 'Because I made it, everyone can make it.' Ignoring, again, the fact that he's the exception and not the rule. And until he's the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism," Hostin said. 

