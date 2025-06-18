Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran





As the war between Israel and Iran continues, everyone is wondering whether the United States will get more involved in the hostilities. This prompted a reporter to ask President Donald Trump the most braindead question one could ask.

During an event at the White House, a reporter asked Trump whether “the US is moving closer to striking Iranian nuclear facilities.”

“You don't seriously think I'm going to answer that question,” Trump replied. “Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component? At what time exactly, sir? Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us so we can be there and watch?”

Trump continued: “I mean, you don't know that I'm going to even do it. You don't know. I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate. And I said, Why didn't you negotiate with me before? All this death and destruction. Why didn't you negotiate? I said to people, Why didn't you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country.”

While addressing another reporter, Trump said his administration "is not looking for long-term war."

"I only want one thing. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defied President Donald Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender” as the war with Israel continues into its fifth day. He even went so far as to threaten President Trump.

“The US entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment,” Khamenei wrote in a post on X. “The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter.”

In another post, the supreme leader defied Trump’s demand that Iran surrender, saying “They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened” and that “The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.”

If Trump is planning further military action against Iran, it would be the height of folly to telegraph those intentions, which is why the reporter’s question was ridiculous. Perhaps she believed there was a chance she could get him to slip up and divulge his military plans?

Either way, it probably won’t be long before we know the extent to which our military becomes involved in this conflict.