Tipsheet

Did Israel Just Try to Kill Iran's Supreme Leader?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 18, 2025 2:45 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Israeli forces have reportedly bombed the area where Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is believed to be hiding.

It is unclear whether the Israeli Air Force was actually targeting Khamenei in the attack. Baku.ws reported that “the Israeli Air Force is bombing a district of the Iranian capital where, according to sources, the bunker of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.”

Israeli forces have also reportedly struck Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Israeli bombs decimating areas of Lavizan, where Khamenei’s bunker is believed to be located.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a thinly veiled threat to Khamenei in a post on Truth Social, saying the White House knows where he is hiding. “He is an easy target,” Trump wrote. “But is safe there—We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.” 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a Monday appearance on ABC News suggested the Israeli military might seek to eliminate Khamenei. He justified the idea by arguing that it would help to bring an end to the conflict. “We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East, has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia, is spreading terrorism, subversion, and sabotage everywhere. That’s the forever war. That’s what Iran wants. They are bringing us to the brink of nuclear war,” he said.

