Tim Walz Uses State Lawmaker Assassination to Take a Shot at Trump

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz could not resist the opportunity to take a thinly-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump after the authorities apprehended the man suspected of killing a state lawmaker and her husband.

During a Sunday press conference, Walz announced that Vance Boelter, the suspect in the case, had been apprehended.

“After a two-day manhunt and two sleepless nights, law enforcement has apprehended Vance Boelter. That’s 48 hours in which law enforcement was involved in a complex and dangerous search,” the governor said.

Walz lauded the work of law enforcement, saying it was “a great example of coordination and collaobration across mutliple agencies—federal, state, and local—working together to protect the public and close this hunt.”

The governor also expressed his sympathy for the family of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were killed in the attack. He further stated that the nation is “at a moment in this country where we watch violence erupt—and this cannot become the norm” and that “It cannot be how we deal with our political differences.”

Then, he appeared to target Presiden Trump. “It’s not about hatred. It’s not about mean tweets or demeaning others. It’s about leading with grace, compassion, vision, compromise, and decency. That was taken from us with the murder of Speaker Hortman.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes a thinly-veiled shot at President Donald Trump while discussing the fatal shooting of a state lawmaker and her husband.



Boelter is also suspected of shooting another Democratic state lawmaker and his wife, injuring them. Law enforcement authorities arrested him after a two-day manhunt. He allegedly posed as a police officer during the shootings, driving a car outfitted to “police style emergency lights” and wearing body armor that resembled that worn by actual police officers.

Based on the reports, police found several materials in his vehicle, including a manifesto and a kill list including politicians and abortion advocates, along with flyers which read “No Kings,” a reference to the national protests against the Trump administration’s policies.

It would be nice if we could handle these situations with “decency,” but perhaps Walz needs to take his own advice. When he was running for vice president, he made several comments that do not align with Sunday’s sentiments. On a hot mic recording, Walz claimed, "What’s wrong is our country’s being stole by fascists and Nazis and we’re trying to do all we can."

Referringt one’s political opponents as Nazis isn’t exactly decent, is it?

In another instance, Walz said, "Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner, maybe it’s time for us to be a little more fierce."

He was also known for constantly claiming that those who oppose his policies were “weird” while mischaracterizing their positions.

Of course, this is politics, which means hypocrisy is the standard — especially for folks like Walz.

