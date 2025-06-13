VIP
Consequences of Sanctuary Cities Come Home to Roost
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
Are US Forces Assisting in the Defense of Israel?
Why Trump Is Not Happy With This Republican Congressman
VIP
President Trump Understands Information Warfare
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night...
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell...
The Iranian Counterattack on Israel Has Begun
Behind the Organization Suspected of Funding the LA Riots
Oversight Chairman Comer Launches Investigation on LA Riots
VIP
This California Hospital Will Stop Transitioning Kids
Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy Had Quite the Awful Take on Israel's Attack on...
GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’
Tipsheet

Four Illegal Immigrants Escape From ICE Facility Amid Unrest

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 13, 2025 3:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Four illegal immigrants have escaped from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday after unrest broke out in the building.

Advertisement

A Homeland Security official told Fox News that “Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated.”

The unrest stemmed from frustration over delayed meals and inhumane conditions. Dozens of detainees pushed through a wall in the facility. Several individuals attempted to escape by hanging bedsheets out of windows.

Video footage circulating on social media shows groups of protesters blocking an ICE SUV from exiting one of the gates. Newark Mayor Ros. J. Baraka stated that his office was “concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees.”

Recommended

About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The New York Times reported that law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene. Witnesses reported smelling pepper spray. Detainees said, “people were hungry and got very angry and started to react and started to rebel.”

The detainee said that people were trying to break windows and that, at one point, guards seemed to have abandoned their posts.

Delaney Hall is run by one of the country’s largest private prison companies, the GEO Group, which has a contract with the Trump administration to hold as many as 1,000 migrants at a time. Last month, a clash outside the facility led the Justice Department to charge Representative LaMonica McIver, a New Jersey Democrat, with assault. Ms. McIver, who has maintained her innocence, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday and has said that she will enter a not-guilty plea.

A volunteer working at an immigrant hotline reported hearing screams and chaos while speaking with a detainee on the phone. Law enforcement blocked visitors from accessing the facility. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
The Iranian Counterattack on Israel Has Begun Jeff Charles
We Now Know the LA Riots Were Bought and Paid For Jeff Charles
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This? Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’ Madeline Leesman
CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Advertisement