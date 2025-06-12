A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots
Shut Your Hole, Padilla: Dem Senator's Response to Ejection From DHS Presser Is...
The Abortion Pill Lie: 40,960 Emergency Room Visits in Five Years
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California
'Oh No, Not Work!' Progressives Mock the Very People They Claim to Fight...
Humanitarian Group Attacked by Hamas in Gaza Rightfully Blames Hamas
Walz Refuses to Apologize After Calling ICE Agents 'Donald Trump's Modern-Day Gestapo'
Trump Fires Off on 'Numbskull' Jerome Powell Again
Micron Invests $200 Billion Into American Semiconductor Development
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Tipsheet

Justice Department Alleges This State Lawmaker Used a Biden-Themed Username to Distribute Child Porn

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 12, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal grand jury has indicted a South Carolina state representative with ten counts related to distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The Justice Department alleges that state Rep. Robert May III, 38, used the username joebidennnn69 to post videos featuring the sexual abuse of minor children, according to a Thursday press release.

Advertisement

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber-tip from the social messaging app Kik. Kik flagged several videos from the username “joebidennnn69” as containing child sexual abuse. Investigators connected the account to the home IP address and mobile device of May and identified at least 10 videos depicting child sexual abuse that were shared from the account.

May faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison with a minimum of five years, a fine of $250,000, and a term of at least five years of supervised release to follow any term of imprisonment.

Federal investigators raided the former lawmaker’s home last year and seized his electronic devices, according to ABC Columbia. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which May co-founded, issued a statement shortly after his arrest saying that it “stands firmly for the rule of law and the protection of children” and noted that May had “been expelled from our caucus.”

Recommended

A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Brandon Charochak, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, told WSPA that “The governor finds the details described in the indictment to be abhorrent, disgusting and quite disturbing.”

Republican state Rep. Thomas Beach, in a post on X, stated that “The justice system must take its full  course,” but that if May is convicted, “he should be punished to every extent that the law allows.”

Like everyone else, I was stunned when I first learned that May’s home had been raided by law enforcement last August. I trusted him. We all did. And like so many others, I wanted answers. But he disappeared—cut off contact entirely. Neither I nor any of my colleagues in the Caucus were able to reach him. Unable to discover the truth, with only whispers and suspicions to go on, it didn’t accord with my conscience to denounce someone who hadn’t yet been formally accused of a crime. So, like everyone else, I waited for some kind of answer to emerge. 

I didn’t see him or speak to him again until January when the legislative session began. To be frank, I was surprised to see him show up to session, and I think everyone else was too. So before the session began we suspended him from the caucus for lack of attendance and participation and thus he had no role in any of our caucus meetings during session.

Advertisement

May took office in 2020 and co-founded the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus.

Tags: CRIME SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California Jeff Charles
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots Katie Pavlich
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Advertisement