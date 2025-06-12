Trump Officially Nixes California’s Electric Car Mandate
Is This Newsom’s Most Pathetic Move Yet?
Guess Who AOC Blames for the Anti-ICE Riots
Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly
New York's Radical 'Assisted Suicide' Bill Is Now on Hochul's Desk
Breaking: Hundreds Dead After Air India Plane Bound for London Crashes
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA...
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next.
Greta Thunberg Refused to Watch Footage of the Atrocities on Oct. 7 After...
Tipsheet

Family Terrorized After a Faulty FBI SWAT Raid Might See Justice After Supreme Court Ruling

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 12, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI in 2017.

Trina Martin, her fiancé, Toi Cliatt, and her seven-year-old son, Gabe Watson, were terrified after being awakened when an FBI SWAT team, led by agent Lawrence Guerra, broke down the front door of their home in Atlanta, Georgia. Agents detonated a flashbang grenade and piled inside the residence with their guns drawn.

Advertisement

The couple hid in the closet, fearing a home invasion. Nevertheless, the agents burst into the closet and dragged Cliatt out, throwing him to the floor before handcuffing him. They pointed their rifles at Martin, who was half-naked at the time. They ignored her pleas to reach her son, who was screaming in another room.

Agents found Gabe cowering under his blankets as they entered his room. They were searching for an alleged gang member. However, they soon realized they had the wrong address.

Guerra later returned to the home and apologized for the error. However, the family received no compensation or assistance from the Bureau for the damage and trauma they endured.

The family sued the FBI. Lower courts dismissed their case in 22022, with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals referring to the mishap as an “honest mistake” due to Guerra’s faulty GPS device. The court ruled that the agents were protected by qualified immunity and could not be held accountable.

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Now, in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court has decided that the family’s lawsuit can go forward.

The Supreme Court ruled that the couple can sue the FBI under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA). Previously, the lower courts insisted that the FTCA’s law enforcement proviso, which creates a narrow exception for law enforcement, protected the agency from civil action.

The Supreme Court disagreed. It argued that the 11th Circuit interpreted the provision too broadly.

The Court’s opinion, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, rejected the 11th Circuit’s application of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause as a defense in FTCA lawsuits. The lower court argued that the defendants could avoid liability by proving that the agents’ conduct had “some nexus with furthering federal policy” and “compli[ed] with the full range of federal law.”

The Supreme Court countered by noting that the FTCA governs liability for harms caused by federal agents, not the Supremacy Clause. “The FTCA is the ‘supreme’ federal law addressing the United States’ liability for torts committed by its agents,” Gorsuch wrote, further explaining that the FTCA states the government can be held liable if a private individual could face accountability for causing the same type of harm.

Advertisement

The Court vacated the lower court’s ruling, which allows the family’s lawsuit to go forward.

This is the right ruling. As Gorsuch argued, if an ordinary citizen could be held liable for a certain offense, then the government should also be subject to the same liability. This may have been an “honest mistake,” but when an error invovles needlessly terrorizing a family at gunpoint, there must be some accountability.

Tags: FBI SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Batya Ungar-Sargon Said Something That Made Every Dem on This CNN Panel Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly Jeff Charles
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA Riots Guy Benson
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next. Madeline Leesman
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement