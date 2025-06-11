This Expert Says 90 Percent of Americans Could Die in a Year If This Happens

We all enjoy a good movie or TV series set in a post-apocalyptic world, don’t we? This is why shows like “The Walking Dead” and movies like “The Book of Eli” have done so well.

Advertisement

But what if there came a time when real life looked more like an America ravaged by an unforeseen disaster? My interview with author Dr. William Fortschen explores how this could become a reality if the country were to suffer an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack.

Forstchen, a well-known military historian and EMP expert, detailed how such an attack could carry devastating consequences for America. He also discussed how President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense shield idea could protect us from such a catastrophe.

Unfortunately, there are too many in our government who believe this is the stuff of sci-fi novels and not a real threat.

Forstchen has been sounding the alarm on this issue for years, and has written a fiction novel titled “One Second After,” which also illustrates what America could look like after an EMP blast. “Every day we go without such a defense is yet another day when we are vulnerable to an EMP attack that could destroy America’s electrical and electronic infrastructure,” he told me during the interview.

An electromagnetic pulse occurs as the result of a sudden burst of electromagnetic energy — typically from a nuclear detonation that occurs hundreds of feet in the atmosphere. This would generate powerful gamma rays that would cripple nearly all electronics within its range. “An EMP—caused by the detonation of a nuclear weapon at high altitude—could shut down virtually every aspect of modern life,” Forstchen said. “Power grids, communications, water systems, transportation… all gone in seconds.”

Think about this for a moment. One minute, you’re reading your favorite writer at Townhall — the next minute, you are completely shrouded in darkness. Running water is no longer a thing. Your phone no longer functions. Chances are, you can’t even drive your car.

In the space of seconds, you are now living in a 19th-century world. But depending on your circumstances, you might not be living much longer. “Within a year, the majority of Americans would perish,” Forstchen said.

In fact, people much smarter than I estimate that if a foreign power detonated only three EMP’s, it could wipe out up to 90 percent of the US population within a few years.

This is a very real threat. North Korea already has the capability to launch a high-altitude EMP attack on the US. Iran is suspected of working towards gaining this technology as well. Yes, our government would nuke them into oblivion shortly after the missiles launched, but what comfort would this be to those who survive after it is too late?

Unfortunately, as Forstchen told me, despite these warnings, very little has been done to harden our infrastructure. It’s bureaucratic inertia, partisan politics, and short attention spans.”

Why? Because “politicians want sound bites, not deep infrastructure reform. Defense contractors chase short‑term profits. The media ignores it because it’s not ‘clicky’ enough,” according to Dr. Forstchen.

Advertisement

However, it is not all doom and gloom — especially if federal and state governments get their act together. Congress has held hearings and commissioned reports on the possibility of an EMP attack. In his first term, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at kickstarting the hardening of power grids across the country.

Forstchen suggested that state governments can take action to prepare for an EMP strike. “Start at the local level. Communities should have backup systems, food storage, and emergency response plans,” he suggested. He further recommended that state governments also harden their power infrastructure. This would decrease the level of damage an EMP attack could cause.

But this is still not enough.

President Donald Trump has championed the idea of a “Golden Dome” missile defense system, which is a more expansive version of the measures Israel put into place to shoot down rockets launched by the terrorist group Hamas. Trump issued an executive order shortly after taking office during his second term to launch the initiative.

The executive order instructs the Space Force to create a multilayered missile defense system that could shield Americans from high-altitude nuclear weapons. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) argued that the Golden Dome could destabilize global strategic balance. They insist that this could kick off another arms race.

Advertisement

Russia and China have both condemned the idea. Interestingly enough, so has North Korea, who characterized it as “a typical product of ‘America First’” and a “nuclear war scenario supporting the U.S. strategy for uni-polar domination.”

This tells us everything we need to know, does it not?

The bottom line is that America must be prepared for this possibility. As Dr. Forstchen warned, “We’re on borrowed time. We have the technology to defend ourselves. What we lack is urgency. If we wait until after the lights go out, it’ll be too late.”

You can watch the interview below.