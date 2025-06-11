Defund the Police? Get Defunded Yourself, Says New Republican Bill

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a measure aimed at punishing cities that fail to take appropriate action to quell riots or other forms of unrest in their cities.

Mace’s bill comes as riots continue in Los Angeles, California, in opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The lawmaker introduced a bill titled the Lawless Cities Accountability Act, which would slash federal funding from cities “who choose mob rule over law and order,” according to a press release.

“This bill is for every American sick of watching Democrat-run cities collapse under the weight of their own woke policies,” Mace said. “Only in places like California is ICE scarier than MS-13. If you defund your police, reject federal help, and let criminals torch your streets, you’re not getting a dime from Washington.”

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who is cosponsoring the measure, said, “We must do everything in our power to equip [law enforcement] to do their job of restoring law and order amidst violence and chaos—to promote anything otherwise is profoundly un-American.”

Under the measure, the US Attorney General would have the authority to determine that a city or state is “lawless” if it “Blocks police from stopping riots or violent unrest, “Pulls law enforcement out of key areas or facilities,” “Defunds or cripples its law enforcement agencies,” “Rejects federal law enforcement assistance during widespread violence.”

Any local or state government that receives this label “would be cut off from federal funds for at least 180 days, and longer if they don’t restore law and order.”

While no lives have yet been lost in the LA riots, there has been plenty of property damage. Rioters have looted stores, clashed with police officers, and set vehicles on fire.

The Trump administration deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday to rein in the unrest.