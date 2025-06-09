BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA
A California Judge Just Handed the DEI Lobby a Major Win Against Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 09, 2025 4:16 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The order cuts grant funding to organizations that have programs promoting DEI or progressive gender ideology.

California-based US District Judge Jon Tigar argued that the executive order’s provisions “reflect an effort to censor constitutionally protected speech and services promoting DEI and recognizing the existence of transgender individuals.”

From ClickOrlando:

The plaintiffs include health centers, LGBTQ+ services groups and the Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender Historical Society. All receive federal funding and say they cannot complete their missions by following the president’s executive orders.

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation, one of the plaintiffs, said in 2023 it received a five-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand and enhance sexual health services, including the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. The $1.3 million project specifically targets communities disproportionately affected by sexual health disparities.

But in April, the CDC informed the nonprofit that it must “immediately terminate all programs, personnel, activities, or contracts” that promote DEI or gender ideology.

The ruling comes after LGBTQ organizations, including health centers and the Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender Historical Society, filed a lawsuit challenging the order, arguing that it was unconstitutional.

President Donald Trump issued the executive order after taking office. His objective was to eliminate federal funding for DEI programs and the acknowledgment of transgender identities. The plaintiffs, which also include the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, insist that these provisions hamper their operations. 

The judge argued that the federal government does not possess the authority to force organizations to abandon DEI initiatives or deny progressive gender ideology. The injunction will remain in place as the matter continues to be litigated in court.

