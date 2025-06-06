VIP
Top Lawyer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Explosive Claim About Trump and Epstein

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 06, 2025 12:15 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Jeffrey Epstein’s defense attorney has blown a massive hole in entrepreneur Elon Musk’s claims about President Donald Trump’s connection to the deceased sexual predator.

Trump and Musk got into a high-profile cyber feud on Thursday that dominated the X platform. During the verbal donnybrook between the two men, things took an ugly turn when Musk claimed Trump “is in the Epstein files” and “that is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

Have a nice day, DJT!

Musk provided no evidence to substantiate his claims, nor did he explain how he supposedly obtained this information. Nevertheless, his comment sparked debate and speculation about the issue since many have been waiting for the release of the Epstein Files since the president took office.

David Schoen, in a post on X, noted that he was “hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died.” The predator solicited Schoen’s advice for months before his death.

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump,” Schoen wrote. “I specifically asked him!”

Schoen has previously worked as Trump’s attorney in the past as well while Democrats were trying to impeach him for a second time. He has built a reputation for handling high-profile and controversial cases, including civil rights litigation, challenging police misconduct, ballot access disputes, and numerous other matters.

The lawyer garnered national attention for his representation of Epstein. He had a five-hour discussion with the sex trafficker at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan to explore taking over his defense.

He publicly questioned the notion that Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell. He referred to Epstein’s upbeat demeanor during their conversation and other issues. 

It’s hard to say whether Musk’s allegation will have legs over the long term. It seems he may have fabricated the accusation because he was angry with Trump. However, his comment sparked some backlash against him for making such a serious allegation without providing proof.

