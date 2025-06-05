Trump Just Called This the 'Biggest Scandal in 100 Years' – Here's Why

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the Biden administration over the autopen fiasco.

“I think it’s the biggest scandal maybe in the last 100 years in this country,” he told reporters during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “I think it has to be discussed because the fake news will try and hide it, and we can’t do that.”

A reporter asked whether Trump had “uncovered any evidence that anything specific was signed without President Biden’s knowledge or by other people in the administration acting illegally.”

The president answered, “Well, I don't think Biden would know whether or not he signed it.”

When asked whether he had discovered any information about the matter. “No, but I've uncovered the human mind,” Trump replied. “I was in a debate with the human mind, and I didn't think he knew what the hell he was doing. So it's just one of those things, one of those problems.”

The president suggested that the nation was in “danger” because of former President Joe Biden’s deteriorated mental state.

“We can't ever allow that to happen to our country. The danger our country was in, and I know some of the people that worked with him, radical left, horrible people,” Trump said. “And I could give you the name of some of the people that use the autopen because I'm here, and I ask questions about people that were here also.”

There were a lot of people that were here when that happened, and they're here right now, and they'll answer your question very accurately. But I know some of the people that use that autopen, and those are not the people that had the same ideology as Joe Biden. These were radical left lunatics that used that, and they didn't get elected. He didn't get elected either, actually.

TRUMP: Biden’s use of the autopen is "the biggest scandal maybe in the last 100 years in this country." pic.twitter.com/G6cT5Ibc1A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2025

After the Biden administration’s constant use of the autopen was revealed, questions arose about who was actually running the country. Some speculated that many of the White House’s policies were enacted without the former president’s knowledge.

Power the Future, an energy policy watchdog group, published a report alleging that there is no evidence that Biden was personally aware of eight significant executive orders related to energy and climate policy. It raised questions about whether Biden had actually authorized these actions or whether staff members took advantage of the former president’s cognitive decline and used the autopen to push a radical leftist agenda on energy.

According to the report, “We reviewed eight major executive actions that fundamentally reshaped American energy policy, from banning offshore drilling to invoking emergency powers to boost solar manufacturing, and found no evidence that President Biden ever personally spoke about any of them.”