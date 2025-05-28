Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions

A watchdog group focused on energy policy published a report on Wednesday, stating that there is no evidence to suggest that former President Joe Biden was aware of several executive orders related to energy and climate change that he allegedly issued.

Power the Future, an organization that provides information about the energy industry and policy, published a report suggesting that the former president may not have been aware of the energy policies enacted in his name.

We reviewed eight major executive actions that fundamentally reshaped American energy policy, from banning offshore drilling to invoking emergency powers to boost solar manufacturing, and found no evidence that President Biden ever personally spoke about any of them. Not in a press conference. Not in a speech. Not even a video statement.

The organization’s executive director argued that the public should know whether Biden actually issued the orders listed in the report or if they were enacted by staffers using the autopen.

Americans deserve to know which unelected staffers or radical unnamed activists implemented sweeping change through an autopen. The Biden energy agenda destroyed livelihoods of energy workers and fueled the record-high inflation that broke the budgets of millions of Americans. The question is simple, and deserves an immediate answer: what did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it?

The report lists eight executive orders that could have been issued without Biden’s knowledge.

A federal sustainability order issued in 2021 aimed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, mandating 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030. It required federal agencies to procure zero-emission vehicles and implement sustainability plans.

The White House issued the Defense Protection Act Invocation for Clean Energy in June 2022. This order sought to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panels and heat pumps. The purpose was to reduce reliance on foreign energy sources while boosting national security.

The administration issued an executive order banning drilling in the Arctic in March 2023. It prohibited new oil and gas leasing in certain areas of the Arctic, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). President Donald Trump reversed this executive order shortly after taking office.

If Biden was not aware of these executive orders issued in his name, this suggests the issues with his cognitive decline are more serious than we thought. It means that, for all intents and purposes, unelected staffers were the actual President of the United States. In essence, a shadow government was governing the nation for four years while Democrats and their close friends and allies in legacy media lied about it. The real question is: Will there ever be any real accountability for this?