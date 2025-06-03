Clarence Thomas Blasts the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment Punt
Greenpeace Just Humiliated Macron in the Most French Way Possible

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 03, 2025 12:30 PM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron just can’t catch a break. Days after his wife slapped him in public, he is now suffering another humiliation, this time at the hands of Greenpeace activists.

The activists reportedly protested France’s business ties with Russia and lack of action on environmental policy by swiping a wax statue of Macron from the Grévin Museum on Monday, according to a Fox News report and video footage circulating on social media.

The environmental group said its members "borrowed the statue of Emmanuel Macron from the Grévin Museum" on Monday, "believing that he does not deserve to be exhibited in this world-renowned cultural establishment until he has terminated French contracts with Russia and initiated an ambitious and lasting ecological transition on a European scale." 

"Later in the day, they went to the Russian embassy in Paris, in front of the statue of Emmanuel Macron, to unfurl a banner denouncing current dealings with Russia," the group added. 

Images showed two men hauling the wax figure of Macron through the streets of the French capital.

In a statement explaining the reasons for stealing the statue, Greenpeace argued that Macron “does not deserve to be exhibited in this world-renowned cultural institution until he has terminated French contracts with Russia and driven an ambitious and sustainable ecological transition across Europe,” according to Reuters.

A Greenpeace spokesperson said the activists had entered the museum Monday morning as regular visitors and went to the room displaying Macron’s wax statue.

They quickly took the statue and exited the building, where other activists were waiting with a car.

"There was no confrontation with museum security because we had planned everything carefully to ensure it happened quickly," the spokesperson said, adding the museum had not been made aware of the action beforehand.

The group stated that they would eventually return the statue, but did not give a timeframe. But realistically, Macron could easily deal with the issue by sending his wife after the Greenpeace activists. If I were one of these people, the prospect of being on the receiving end of that slap would cause any sane person to straighten up quick.

