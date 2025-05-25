Jasmine Crockett Wants to Investigate Donald Trump – But There's a Problem

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announced on Sunday that she plans to vie for the top position on the House Oversight Committee.

After Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) passed away last week, there has been speculation as to which lawmaker will become the Democrats’ ranking member on the committee.

Advertisement

During an appearance on MSNBC, Crockett announced her plan to run for the seat and suggested that if Democrats retake control of the House in the next midterm elections, she would launch an investigation into President Donald Trump.

The host asked whether she believed Democrats would pursue a probe into he president’s family, and the whole crypto acquisitions that he is getting.”

Crockett appeared to dance a peculiar little jig in her seat before responding, “I'm glad you asked. Here we go. Listen, so long as we end up taking the House, which I fully anticipate that we will do, and we are going to work hard to obviously help our Senate colleagues as well, then as someone who serves on the Oversight Committee and hopes to lead the Oversight Committee, I can guarantee you that we will do what we are supposed to do as constitutionally sworn members of the House, which means that we will conduct oversight.”

Crockett continued, vowing to “look at whether or not this president himself has violated the Emoluments Clause as relates to … getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris” and also investigate “all these business deals that they have going on.”

They were going after Hunter because he sat on a board. Think about how much money they are raking in, whether we're talking about the next golf resort that they're setting up in Qatar are, or whether we're talking about them leveling Gaza as they've talked about and talked about how it would be great beachfront property, whether we're talking about this crypto scam, the scam that people didn't even want to walk into and show their faces.

“Let me tell you, there's no shortage of things for us to dig into and determine whether or not there have been not only violations of the law, but definitely violations of our Constitution as a whole,” she added.

The host asked whether Crockett was saying she planned to lead the Oversight Committee.

“I absolutely do,” Crockett quipped. “Unfortunately, we are going to lay our dear colleague, Gerry Connolly, to rest here on Tuesday, and there will have to be an election to determine who is going to lead the Oversight Committee.”

The lawmaker said, “Ultimately, I am hoping and praying that my colleagues see that I can provide what we need as a team to make sure that we can move forward and instill some confidence in the American people by knowing that they have a real fighter who will not back down, even in the face of all the threats that I will have waged at me.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she wants to lead the Oversight Committee so she can investigate Donald Trump.



So bold. So brave. So boring. pic.twitter.com/G8ww4b2Ojw — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 25, 2025

For starters, it is debatable whether Crockett can even spell the word “emoluments,” much less investigate President Trump over the issue. But before pushing this agenda, she might be smart to first deal with the Federal Elections Commission’s (FEC) investigation into her campaign spending.

Advertisement

The agency is currently investigating the lawmaker over allegations related to donations her campaign received through ActBlue. This came after the Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed a complaint accusing the campaign of accepting 56 separate donations from a 73-year-old retiree who was unaware of the contributions.

Sholdon Daniels, who is running to unseat Crockett, promoted a video showing that Randy Best and his wife had no idea that their names were on donations to Crockett’s campaign. This raised suspicions of a possible “straw donor” scheme, where people or entities donate to political campaigns under someone else’s name to conceal their involvement.

The complaint suggests that this could be part of a broader issue with the ActBlue platform. Nefarious actors could be using the service to launder money by making contributions using other people’s identities. Crockett’s campaign received $870,000 through ActBlue, meaning the issue could be even worse than it seems.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has launched an investigation into Jasmine Crockett, per Daily Signal



It was revealed that an individual donated to her campaign over 50 TIMES without their knowledge.



Sounds like another ActBlue scam to me. Someone needs to… pic.twitter.com/z4PQz7mlvg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 11, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, Crockett is about as likely to lead the Oversight Committee as I am to become a WWE wrestler. There are plenty of other lawmakers who have seniority. Also, there are many who won’t use that position to put on the type of performances that made Crockett famous in the first place.

Let’s face it, folks like Crockett don’t care about improving conditions for Americans. They only want the spotlight. Let’s see if Democrats are dense enough to put her in this position.