Elon Musk Eviscerates Media for Ignoring Cory Booker's 'Nazi' Salute

Remember when the media pounced on Elon Musk for making a gesture that seemingly resembled the Nazi salute? Well, thanks to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), we can now be 100 percent sure that they knew Musk wasn’t channeling the Third Reich at that Trump event last year but pretended he was because they are left-wing hacks.

Advertisement

While giving remarks at the California Democrats’ convention over the weekend, Booker ended his speech by making a similar gesture. Yet, the only noise coming from the media was a chorus of crickets — and others trying to defend it.

According to The New York Times @elonmusk is the only one giving a Nazi Salute. Not Cory Booker or Tim Walz. And if you think anything else, you’re a racist pic.twitter.com/OzHvdMqBpd — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 1, 2025

The vast majority of legacy media outlets completely ignored the gesture. There were no condemnations. There were no false claims that Booker is a Nazi. Although Newsweek did give a valiant effort at trying to explain why Musk was imitating Hitler and Booker was simply waving to the crowd.

Their argument? Musk’s gesture was more “forceful” than Booker’s, which means he’s the one who spends his evenings reading Mein Kampf and hating Jews.

Booker spoke at a Democratic convention in California on Saturday, ending his speech with a gesture where he put his hand over his heart, then extended his hand out to the crowd – much in the way Musk and Bannon did, though not as forcefully as Musk did it.

Musk chimed in on the matter in a post on X, saying accurately that “Legacy media lies.”

Legacy media lies https://t.co/vvyCA1CrHQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2025

In a later post, he asks, “Who’s in charge at @CNN?”

A spokesperson for Sen. Booker told Newsweek that he was only waving to the crowd after his speech.

"Cory Booker was obviously just waving to the crowd. Anyone who claims his wave is the same as Elon Musk's gesture is operating in bad faith," Maya Krishna-Rogers, spokesperson for Booker, told Newsweek in an emailed statement Sunday. "The differences between the two are obvious to anyone without an agenda."

In the newer article, Newsweek repeats its argument that Musk was more “forceful” in his gesture, expecting its audience to believe that line of folderol.

Of course, Booker’s spokesperson is right, he was not doing a Nazi salute — and neither was Musk. But we all already knew this. But this episode is exhibit #4,208,346 showing that the left-wing legacy media cares nothing for truth and that there is no lie so egregious that they wouldn’t tell it if it means scoring some cheap points against the Trump administration and its allies.