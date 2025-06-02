Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did a Nazi salute—that’s the rule. The liberal media and the Democratic Party foamed at the mouth over Elon Musk making a similar gesture earlier this year, which wasn’t the infamous salute, but liberals see fascists everywhere, especially if they’re not waving those rainbow and trans flags regularly. Booker delivered remarks at the California Democrats’ convention this weekend. This has gone unnoticed by the legacy press. Those who did comment on it, like Newsweek, said the difference was that Musk’s gesture was more forceful or something—you cannot make this up (via NY Post):

Here’s a list of all the news networks who have not covered Cory Booker’s salute:



- NYTimes

- CNN

- Washington Post

- MSNBC

- NPR

- USA Today

- Reuters

- Axios

- ABC News



Every single one of them wrote stories on Elon Musk’s “salute”…



…do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/s4VuquhbEs — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 1, 2025

The Garden State Democrat made the gesture at a Democratic convention in California — placing his hand over his heart and then gesturing to the crowd with a straight arm and an open hand above shoulder height. Internet influencers were quick to jump on Booker’s salute, and wonder where the outrage is when there was so much criticism by Booker’s fellow Democrats and others on the left of Musk. […] Former DOGE chief and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk infamously made a remarkably similar gesture at an inauguration celebration at the Capital One Arena back in January. “Thank you for making it happen. Thank you, my heart goes out to you,” Musk said, placing his hand over his heart and then extending his arm to the crowd. Despite widespread public outcry over one-armed gesture’s similarity to the Hitler salute, prominent figures in the Jewish community rose to Musk’s defense.

Hi @MSNBC, you reported on Elon’s hand gesture and compared him to a n*zi



I was looking for your article on Cory Booker’s salute but I couldn’t find it..



I’m sure you probably just missed this story by mistake…



Here’s the clip. I look forward to your report condemning him. pic.twitter.com/gUXxi3ncdM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2025

Newsweek’s line here to defend Oberst Booker is truly amazing stuff:

Newsweek when it’s Elon



Newsweek when it’s Cory Booker



Pure trash propaganda. pic.twitter.com/RC4oBAaTqV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2025

The absurdity and unfairness of what they did to @elonmusk never ceases to amaze me https://t.co/IuMHPeS6gf — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 1, 2025

And the media wonders why everyone dismisses them. Welp.

Legacy media lies https://t.co/vvyCA1CrHQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2025