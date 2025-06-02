VIP
Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2025 6:30 AM
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did a Nazi salute—that’s the rule. The liberal media and the Democratic Party foamed at the mouth over Elon Musk making a similar gesture earlier this year, which wasn’t the infamous salute, but liberals see fascists everywhere, especially if they’re not waving those rainbow and trans flags regularly. Booker delivered remarks at the California Democrats’ convention this weekend. This has gone unnoticed by the legacy press. Those who did comment on it, like Newsweek, said the difference was that Musk’s gesture was more forceful or something—you cannot make this up (via NY Post): 

The Garden State Democrat made the gesture at a Democratic convention in California — placing his hand over his heart and then gesturing to the crowd with a straight arm and an open hand above shoulder height. 

Internet influencers were quick to jump on Booker’s salute, and wonder where the outrage is when there was so much criticism by Booker’s fellow Democrats and others on the left of Musk. 

Former DOGE chief and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk infamously made a remarkably similar gesture at an inauguration celebration at the Capital One Arena back in January. 

“Thank you for making it happen. Thank you, my heart goes out to you,” Musk said, placing his hand over his heart and then extending his arm to the crowd.

Despite widespread public outcry over one-armed gesture’s similarity to the Hitler salute, prominent figures in the Jewish community rose to Musk’s defense. 

Newsweek’s line here to defend Oberst Booker is truly amazing stuff:

And the media wonders why everyone dismisses them. Welp.

