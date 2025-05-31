Joy Behar Just Unveiled the Worst Plan Ever to Win Back Male Voters

Every Republican in America should be on their knees praying that the Democratic Party’s collective IQ is so low that they would listen to the advice that “The View” co-host Joy Behar recently gave.

Advertisement

The Democratic Party is still struggling to find its way after the Mike Tyson-style beating President Donald Trump and Republicans gave them in 2024. Its inability to attract male voters was exposed as one of the party’s most glaring weaknesses, prompting the party’s leadership to invest $20 million in learning how to appeal to men.

However, Behar believes this is the wrong course of action. During a recent broadcast, she mocked the idea, saying it is “20 million bucks just to talk to boys.”

She continued: “You know what I think? I think it’s a waste of money. Maybe these guys should spend their money on teaching men to not be such sexists.”

Joy Behar: Dems trying to win back men is a waste of money — they should spend it on teaching men not to be such sexists instead.



*Applause*



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/7GelsfZTBm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who appears to have a couple more IQ points than Behar, countered, saying that “the stats don’t bear that out” and noted the success Trump had among men from multiple demographics. However, Behar waved this off, claiming this was only because he was “running against a woman.”

"But the stats don’t bear that out," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, arguing that Trump has done better with multiple demographics across races and sexes than his Republican predecessors did.

"You think Democrats that were with Biden in 2020 left to be with Trump because they’re sexist?" Griffin asked.

"I don’t know the reason, but it’s very suspicious," Behar bloviated.

Democrats recently unveiled its plan to learn how it can more effectively appeal to male voters. An NBC News report suggests that some on the left are exploring digital platforms like YouTube and podcasts that cater to the “manosphere.” Some have floated the idea of creating their left-wing version of podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan, which is ironic because they used to have Rogan before they drove him away with their woke nonsense.

However, others are skeptical of this approach because there is supposedly too much misogyny and racism in these spaces. Political commentator Rotimi Adeoye noted that “A lot of young men were attracted to spaces that weren’t as buttoned up.”

Still, the predicament remains. As pollster Jeff Horwitt observed: “When Democrats do well broadly with men, they are competitive. When Democrats are not competitive with men, Democrats lose.”

Yet, there are still signs that Democrats just don’t get it. They hired a female activist to help them win back men, as Townhall’s Sarah Arnold explained.

Are you Curious to know the left’s strategy to win back male voters? Hiring a female Democrat activist to attract men back to the party. While you might expect them to pick a young, attractive woman to appeal to young men, they instead chose morbidly obese left-wing content creator Olivia Julianna. Not only is she about 500 pounds, but Julianna said that she has spent a lot of time on college campuses and found that young men, particularly frat boys, are almost always pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, and support Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

“I LOVE YOUNG MEN:” Top Democrat activist and thought leader Olivia Julianna is now advising Democrats on how to win over young men. pic.twitter.com/wvPIiTVaoo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 29, 2025

I’ll put it simply: If I were a Republican operative infiltrating the Democrats to bring about their ruin, I’d be making these exact same moves. Just like Behar did, I’d encourage them to keep calling men sexist, hoping it will shame them into voting for Democrats. I’d enlist the Julianna to become the Democratic Party’s man whisperer. I might even trot out Barack Obama again to tell young Black men that they are sexist if they did not want to support former Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s like these people are hellbent on losing — which is strange because I can’t remember ever seeing this level of incompetence in the Democratic Party. Maybe there actually are MAGA spies in their midst?