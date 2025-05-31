Look Who Dems Are Using to Court Male Voters

After four disastrous years and a poor showing in the 2024 election, the Democratic Party is on a mission to win back male voters. However, their strategy has raised eyebrows, with many questioning how they plan to attract young men.

Young male voters, especially those under 30, are increasingly abandoning the Democratic Party. Polls reveal a widening gender gap, with men trending conservative while women continue to support Democrats. According to a recent Harvard Youth Poll, approval of Congressional Democrats among 18- to 29-year-olds has dropped 19 points since 2017, falling from 42 to 23 percent. Meanwhile, approval of Congressional Republicans in the same age group has increased slightly, from 28 to 29 percent. This is the first time in years that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in youth approval ratings.

Are you Curious to know the left’s strategy to win back male voters? Hiring a female Democrat activist to attract men back to the party. While you might expect them to pick a young, attractive woman to appeal to young men, they instead chose morbidly obese left-wing content creator Olivia Julianna.

Not only is she about 500 pounds, but Julianna said that she has spent a lot of time on college campuses and found that young men, particularly frat boys, are almost always pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, and support Black Lives Matter.

“I LOVE YOUNG MEN:” Top Democrat activist and thought leader Olivia Julianna is now advising Democrats on how to win over young men. pic.twitter.com/wvPIiTVaoo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 29, 2025

“I spend a lot of time on college campuses...I love young men. I love frat guys, and in that, I realize, even the ones who identify as conservative are almost always pro-choice. Almost always pro-gay marriage. You'd be surprised at the number of them who supported Black Lives Matter. I feel like people kind of just lump them into this box when the truth is, again, a lot of them are with us on the issues. They're just not part of our coalition because they feel like they're not welcome," Julianna told Micah Erfan during an interview.

However, her claims couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to a Gallup poll, only 49 percent of men identify as pro-choice, with support declining further among younger age groups. Additionally, a Pew Research survey found that just 42 percent of white men support the Black Lives Matter movement, while 82 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters oppose it.

Alex Marlow, host of the “Alex Marlow Show,” criticized the Democrats’ strategy, saying it’s telling that they chose to feature someone “500 pounds” claiming to love frat guys to appeal to young men. He also argued that the left’s approach is ineffective and pointed out the stark contrast to when Democrats previously relied on major celebrities to promote their message.