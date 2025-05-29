Judicial Coup: SECOND Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs
Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 29, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democrats and their close friends and allies in the legacy media are still upset that Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an anti-ICE protest.

During a recent broadcast, a CNN panel featured pundits complaining about the charges, suggesting they were unfair. Conservative commentator Scott Jennings shut them down by asking a simple question.

“The videos are pretty clear, are they not? She's shoving elbows, some punches. This is violent activity against law enforcement, isn't it?” Jennings pointed out.

He continued: “Would a regular person, if they came and did that to a federal officer, get away with it?”

“They might get pardoned,” said host Abby Phillips with a straight face. 

Jennings’ question was spot on. It was the exact same point I made earlier. If the average citizen had committed this act, there is absolutely no way they would not face prosecution — even if they weren’t actually trying to harm the officer. In fact, it is unlikely that any of us would have heard about it.

What is even more ludicrous about this situation is that Democrats are arguing that McIver should not be prosecuted after shouting “no one is above the law” ad nauseam over the past two years. Indeed, they launched a wholesale effort to use the criminal justice system against President Donald Trump to influence the outcome of the 2024 election. The phrase became their mantra as they tried unsuccessfully to throw him behind bars for the unpardonable sin of being their most feared political opponent.

McIver’s case shows precisely what everyone already knows: Democrats don’t mean a word of what they say.

Of course, McIver still won’t face any real consequences for her actions. In the United States’ two-tiered criminal justice system, those in the ruling class typically avoid the same punishments as we the peasants, so I have no idea why anyone is complaining about this. 

