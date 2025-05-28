DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 11:01 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that his agency will deny visas to foreign officials who have participated in censoring Americans.

In a post on X, he slammed foreign governments that silence Americans “for exercising their free speech rights.”

For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights.

Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority.

Rubio continued, arguing that “Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of traveling to our country. Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over.”

Rubio’s statement likely refers to nations whose governments have imposed strict anti-speech laws that affect American citizens. These could include Russia, which has detained Americans for criticizing the Kremlin; Germany, which enforces hate speech laws and fines foreigners for their online content; France, which prosecutes people for insults based on race or religion; the United Kingdom, which also has laws targeting hate speech; and several others.

In April, Rubio announced that the State Department would be shutting down the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, which was previously known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC). The agency came under fire for targeting Americans for online censorship under the guise of cracking down on disinformation propagated by foreign governments.

“Under the previous administration, this office, which cost taxpayers more than $50 million per year, spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.  This is antithetical to the very principles we should be upholding and inconceivable it was taking place in America,” the statement read.

