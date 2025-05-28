Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America
Defunding the Clowns
Does the Secret Service Still Have a DEI Problem? Questions Mount After On-Duty...
The DOJ Just Sued North Carolina
Elon Musk Shares His Thoughts on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Whitmer's Approach to Trump Is Paying Off
Former CDC Director Believes Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued
Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters in Upcoming Elections?
Why Shareholders Are Calling on Major Federal Contractor to Reverse Destructive DEI Course
VIP
One Country Will Fine Airline Passengers Who Display These Impatient Behaviors Upon Landin...
Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet...
Despite Test Failure, SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 Proves Bold Innovation Drives America’s S...
Tipsheet

DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal judge has given the Trump administration a partial win in the debate over the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) accessing Treasury Department data.

Advertisement

US District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas previously issued an injunction in February prohibiting DOGE members from viewing the data after a lawsuit complained that they should not have access to sensitive information. The plaintiffs claimed the department was “acting arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to adequately consider the numerous privacy and security problems.”

Vargas stated that the rollout of the initiative was “chaotic and haphazard” due to a lack of proper oversight, vetting, and training for the team members involved. 

The Treasury Department later provided documentation showing that a member of the DOGE team received the requisite clearance and training. The court allowed him to access the data even though the rest of the injunction remained in place.

The Treasury Department then asked the court to remove the injunction, assuring it that the rest of the team also met those requirements. The plaintiffs acknowledged this, but still opposed lifting the whole injunction.

Judge Vargas split the baby in her most recent ruling. She modified the injunction instead of lifting it entirely. The ruling insists that future DOGE members must adhere to certain protocols. 

“Plaintiffs are not obligated to simply rely on Defendants’ assurances that they will continue to comply with the practices that have been put in place in the absence of a mandate from this Court,” she wrote.

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement

However, she also conceded that obtaining judicial approval each time the team hires a new member is impractical. The judge noted that there is “little utility in having this Court function as Treasury’s de facto human resources officer.” This means DOGE can hire and assign members to the Treasury Department as long as they meet the standards Vargas laid out.

DOGE Team members may now gain access as long as they meet five specific criteria, including proper vetting, training, and supervision. The court emphasized: “Defendants are not required to obtain a judicial determination that a particular individual has satisfied the Training, Vetting and Mitigation Procedures before such person may be granted access to Treasury Payment Systems.”

While Vargas kept the injunction in place, it appears DOGE has a green light to access Treasury Department data. The requirements could lessen the chances that sensitive information is mishandled. All in all, this is more of a victory for the Trump administration than its opponents, who appear hellbent on hampering the team’s efforts to eliminate waste. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America Jeff Charles
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions Jeff Charles
The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters in Upcoming Elections? Guy Benson
Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet Ski Hit-and-Run Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement