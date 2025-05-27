Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews As It Considers Social Media Vetting

The Trump administration has reportedly placed a temporary halt on student visa interviews as it considers more extensive social media vetting for those who wish to study in the United States.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has vowed to address the rise of antisemitism and anti-American sentiment in the United States — especially on college campuses. This move appears to be a part of that initiative.

From Politico:

In preparation for such required vetting, the administration is ordering U.S. embassies and consular sections to pause scheduling new interviews for such student visa applicants, according to the cable, dated Tuesday and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. If the administration carries out the plan, it could severely slow down student visa processing. It also could hurt many universities who rely heavily on foreign students to boost their financial coffers. “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days,” the cable states. (“Septel” is State Department shorthand for “separate telegram.”) The administration had earlier imposed some social media screening requirements, but those were largely aimed at returning students who may have participated in protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The cable doesn’t directly spell out what the future social media vetting would screen for, but it alludes to executive orders that are aimed at keeping out terrorists and battling antisemitism. Many State Department officials have complained privately for months that past guidance — for, say, vetting students who may have participated in campus protests — has been vague. It’s unclear, for example, whether posting photos of a Palestinian flag on an X account could force a student to undergo additional scrutiny.

No US student visas are being worked on now. US will begin screening all social media activities of each applicant - just waiting for government guidelines now so know which students to reject. pic.twitter.com/eZtwSzWf8d — Karl Sarkans (@KarlSarkans) May 27, 2025

This comes after the White House is set to end all federal contracts with Harvard University, largely over the antisemitism issue. The president has threatened to do the same to other schools that allow pro-Hamas agitators to target Jewish students with threats and violence.

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of foreign students who are accused of supporting the terrorist group Hamas amid the war in Gaza.

It’s not yet clear how long the temporary pause will last or how extensive the social media vetting will be. However, such a move is almost certain to meet with legal challenges.