The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't...
Wait, Did James Comey Just Threaten Republicans Again?
American Citizen Allegedly Tried to Firebomb US Embassy in Israel – Now He...
This Is Why the Southern Poverty Law Center Claims Turning Point USA Is...
Tarlovonomics
Iran’s Regime Mouthpiece Praises D.C. Shooter as 'Basiji Brother'
VIP
Here's Why Apple CEO Frantically Called Gov. Abbott
Harvard’s Foreign Students From Countries Paying ‘Nothing’ for Education, Trump Says
Trump Admin Extradites Neo-Nazi 'Commander Butcher' Behind Plot to Poison Jewish Children
Senate Needs To Pass Budget for ‘26 Midterms, RNC Chair Says
'This Motherf*cker:' Kamala Harris Went on Scathing Rant About Longtime CNN Reporter
Netanyahu Slams France, UK, Canada for Siding with Hamas: 'Murderers, Rapists, Baby Killer...
Atlantic’s Goldberg Defends Media’s Silence on Biden’s Decline
WaPo Finally Takes Down Post About 'Where Jews Belong,' but Why Was It...
Tipsheet

Antifa Thugs Storm Christian Rally – Guess Who the Mayor Blamed for the Violence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 25, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Seattle police officers arrested 23 Antifa operatives on Saturday after they physically assaulted people attending a Christian rally in a park.

The incident occurred at Cal Anderson Park when violent leftists showed up to demonstrate against the MayDay USA Tour. The organization is a grassroots faith-based initiative that advocates against abortion and gender ideology. 

Advertisement

The group has been holding events in major cities across the United States. “As millions of babies are aborted every year, hundreds of thousands of children are trafficked, and the nations of the earth are in crisis—we can no longer sit silent and remain quiet,” said founders Jenny Donnelly and Ross Johnston.

The Seattle event featured a number of speakers and praise and worship. The violence began shortly after Johnston took the state, according to WCAX

Anitfa organizers claimed their objective was to counter the “well-funded anti-trans, anti-queer event that is led by far-fight Christian activists,” the Seattle Times reported.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Seattle police working to apprehend those who physically assaulted the rally’s attendees.

Recommended

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Naturally, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell blamed the Christians for the violence. In a statement, the mayor wrote, ““Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

He further stated that “Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

“When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest – we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion.

“Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did.

“While there are broad First Amendment requirements around permitting events under free speech protections, I am directing the Parks Department to review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued. The Police Department will complete an after-action report of this event, including understanding preparation, crowd management tactics, and review of arrests and citations.

Advertisement

While the police arrested left-wing agitators, it appears the mayor plans to try looking for ways he can target Christians who showed up at the rally, which is par for the course for a left-wing city like Seattle.

Tags: VIOLENCE CRIME SEATTLE ANTIFA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Tarlovonomics Kevin McCullough
Wait, Did James Comey Just Threaten Republicans Again? Matt Vespa
Artificial Intelligence Just Did Something Terrifying in a Test — We Might Be Screwed Jeff Charles
Dear President Trump, Pull Back The Curtain Completely Derek Hunter
Trump Admin Extradites Neo-Nazi 'Commander Butcher' Behind Plot to Poison Jewish Children Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Advertisement