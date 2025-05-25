Antifa Thugs Storm Christian Rally – Guess Who the Mayor Blamed for the Violence

Seattle police officers arrested 23 Antifa operatives on Saturday after they physically assaulted people attending a Christian rally in a park.

The incident occurred at Cal Anderson Park when violent leftists showed up to demonstrate against the MayDay USA Tour. The organization is a grassroots faith-based initiative that advocates against abortion and gender ideology.

The group has been holding events in major cities across the United States. “As millions of babies are aborted every year, hundreds of thousands of children are trafficked, and the nations of the earth are in crisis—we can no longer sit silent and remain quiet,” said founders Jenny Donnelly and Ross Johnston.

The Seattle event featured a number of speakers and praise and worship. The violence began shortly after Johnston took the state, according to WCAX.

Anitfa organizers claimed their objective was to counter the “well-funded anti-trans, anti-queer event that is led by far-fight Christian activists,” the Seattle Times reported.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Seattle police working to apprehend those who physically assaulted the rally’s attendees.

SEATTLE: Attendees of the praise and worship gathering hosted by MayDay USA tell @choeshow it's time for church-goers to share the love of Jesus Christ in the darkest places of the world.



Their message comes amid Antifa, transgender activists, and other far-left militants'… pic.twitter.com/NKJbnZSKWH — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 25, 2025

Seattle PD arrested 23 violent Antifa thugs who attacked a Christian worship event at Cal Anderson Park, the former deadly CHAZ zone.



Antifa assaulted police and Christians on Saturday.



Seattle Mayor Harrell issued a statement condemning the Christians. pic.twitter.com/HuDa6BJGbS — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 25, 2025

Some repeat riot offenders already showing up in the King county jail records



Mikaele Andrew Baker aka "Comrade Flute" for obstructing. Previous arrests in 2020



Corwin Sturgeon for assault. Previous arrests in 2020 in Seattle and 2021 in Portland https://t.co/FaNDhy6itQ pic.twitter.com/AdAlhb4SgH — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 25, 2025

Naturally, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell blamed the Christians for the violence. In a statement, the mayor wrote, ““Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

He further stated that “Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

“When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest – we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion. “Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did. “While there are broad First Amendment requirements around permitting events under free speech protections, I am directing the Parks Department to review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued. The Police Department will complete an after-action report of this event, including understanding preparation, crowd management tactics, and review of arrests and citations.

HOLY CRAP: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office(@MayorofSeattle) just released a statement saying today’s Christian concert at Cal Anderson Park was an “extreme right-wing rally.”

His chief comms person Jamie Housen wrote this and failed to address the Antifa violence that led… https://t.co/R7e0bREqUD pic.twitter.com/0olnTx8ocY — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) May 25, 2025

While the police arrested left-wing agitators, it appears the mayor plans to try looking for ways he can target Christians who showed up at the rally, which is par for the course for a left-wing city like Seattle.