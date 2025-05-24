House Republicans Move to Cut Funding to 'Transgender Animal Research'

It is absolutely ridiculous that one would even have to write an article about this, but here we are. House Republicans are trying to include a provision in Fiscal Year 2026’s spending bills that would ban federal funding for research experiments on transgender animals.

I’m not sure which is more disturbing, the fact that our government was using federal funds for this purpose in the first place, or the reality that such a provision would be needed in case it decides to do so again.

From Fox News:

Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, Elijah Crane, Abraham J. Hamadeh of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Brandon Gill of Texas, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Pete Stauber of Minnesota and Troy E. Nehls of Texas are urging the chairman and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies to prohibit transgender experiments on animals in its FY2026 appropriations bill. House Republicans have requested the committee include the following language: "None of the funds made available by this or any other Act thereafter may be used for research on vertebrate animals for the purpose of studying the effects of drugs, surgery, or other interventions to alter the human body (including by disrupting the body’s development, inhibiting its natural functions, or modifying its appearance) to no longer correspond to its biological sex." The letter, addressed to Chairman Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., and Ranking Member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., points to the dozens of National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants issued during former President Joe Biden's administration that are funding "wasteful and disturbing experiments to create ‘transfeminine’ and ‘transmasculine’ lab animals using invasive surgeries and hormone therapies."

🤡@jimmykimmel: $8M mouse tests cut by Trump have "nothing to do with being transgender"



🐭🌈 NIH-funded experimenters: Check out pictures of the sex organs of our "TRANSGENDER mouse model" pic.twitter.com/YHvgAfgoy7 — White Coat Waste (@WhiteCoatWaste) March 7, 2025

The Trump administration cut over $1 million in funds to examine whether rats that were subject to hormone therapy were more likely to suffer an overdose after being given a party drug.

White Coat Waste Project (WCW), a watchdog group that exposes government-funded animal experimentation, discovered what the government was doing with taxpayer dollars. Its 2024 study showed that at least $10 million went to studying so-called transgender animals.

During a Congressional hearing, WCW executive Justin Goodman” eexplained that many of these programs “latch on to some type of social trend and then animal experimenters use it as a money grab and an excuse to get NIH [National Institutes of Health] tax funds from some.”

HHS is now making mice transgender to improve the efficacy of "gender affirming surgery."



And your tax dollars are paying for it. pic.twitter.com/LRPhHmMGIo — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 18, 2024

This is one of the trillions of reasons why the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was necessary. Our government is pouring tons of cash into ridiculous endeavors while still demanding that we continue supporting the state with our hard-earned money. It’s an insult to the American people and should be stopped immediately. But who knows when we will have enough lawmakers in Congress to make a serious effort to address this?