Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
The Cover-Up of a Cancer-Ridden, Brain-Dead President
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline...
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Chicago Mayor's DEI Hiring Practices
Ken Paxton Is Coming for Cornyn’s Seat — And He Might Actually Win
Watch What RFK Jr. Had to Say to Global Health Officials About Trump's...
America, the Middle East, and Donald Trump
VIP
Oof: The Polling Is Not Getting Better for Democrats
Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but...
Hillary Clinton Calls Out the Encouragement of More Children. Here's Who She Says...
VIP
There's Been an Update in the DOGE and US Institute of Peace Saga
VP Israel Visit Delay Was Not a Snub, Ambassador Huckabee Says
Did You Hear Hillary Clinton's Insulting Comment About Republican Women?
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell’s Latest Anti-Trump Tantrum Might Be His Most Embarrassing Yet

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 20, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) beclowned himself once again after criticizing President Donald Trump for prosecuting a Democratic lawmaker for allegedly assaulting ICE agents at a detention facility.

Advertisement

Swalwell’s outrage is centered on a recent announcement from US Attorney Alina Habba that she intends to prosecute Rep. LaMonica McIver over the fracas that occurred at Delaney Hall earlier this month.

In a whiny post on X, Swalwell said that Trump crossed a “RED LINE” and that Democrats “must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER,” whatever that means. He then threatened Habba, telling her to “save your bullsh*t documents” because she will be called to testify before Congress.

Naturally, X did its thing and humiliated the lawmaker.

Recommended

Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Habba announced the prosecution in a Monday statement. 

Representative LaMonica McIver assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1). That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey, and it is my Constitutional obligation to ensure that our federal law enforcement is protected when executing their duties.

I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined.

No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work.

Advertisement

McIver and several other protesters and Democratic politicians stormed Delaney Hall, which houses illegal immigrants suspected of being gang members.

Hold up for a second. Remember what Democrats chanted incessantly when they were pursuing politically-motivated prosecution efforts against Trump? I remember: “No one is above the law.”

The phrase became the Democrats’ mantra as they sought to use the justice system to unsuccessfully influence the outcome of the 2024 election. But Swalwell just exposed what we already knew: These chants were pure poppycock.

Folks like Swalwell don’t care about the law. They care about power. That’s why they are clutching their pearls over the notion that one of their teammates might face accountability. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP CRIME ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline Poured on It Matt Vespa
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates Katie Pavlich
Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Watch What RFK Jr. Had to Say to Global Health Officials About Trump's Decision to Withdraw From WHO Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment Rebecca Downs
Advertisement