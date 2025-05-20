Eric Swalwell’s Latest Anti-Trump Tantrum Might Be His Most Embarrassing Yet

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) beclowned himself once again after criticizing President Donald Trump for prosecuting a Democratic lawmaker for allegedly assaulting ICE agents at a detention facility.

Swalwell’s outrage is centered on a recent announcement from US Attorney Alina Habba that she intends to prosecute Rep. LaMonica McIver over the fracas that occurred at Delaney Hall earlier this month.

In a whiny post on X, Swalwell said that Trump crossed a “RED LINE” and that Democrats “must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER,” whatever that means. He then threatened Habba, telling her to “save your bullsh*t documents” because she will be called to testify before Congress.

A RED LINE has been crossed. Trump is prosecuting his political enemies in Congress.



This is just the beginning. We must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER.



And save your bullshit documents on this, Alina. You’ll need them when you testify. https://t.co/sids545Ckh — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 20, 2025

Naturally, X did its thing and humiliated the lawmaker.

Timeout. Did you ever think that if she never made the decision to assault officers, she wouldn’t have gotten charged? What does this have to do with Trump? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/42EwM9gWql — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) May 20, 2025

Maybe that congresswoman shouldn't have assaulted federal agents.



She, by the precedent set by the left, is a terrorist and an insurrectionist, and she should be held for years without trial.



Or are you saying it was wrong to do that to J6ers? — The Black Swamp Coalition (@BSCOhioERG) May 20, 2025

Remember when this guy was caught with a Chinese spy? https://t.co/WNQ4P7Obaw — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 20, 2025

Habba announced the prosecution in a Monday statement.

Representative LaMonica McIver assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1). That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey, and it is my Constitutional obligation to ensure that our federal law enforcement is protected when executing their duties. I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined. No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work.

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

McIver and several other protesters and Democratic politicians stormed Delaney Hall, which houses illegal immigrants suspected of being gang members.

Hold up for a second. Remember what Democrats chanted incessantly when they were pursuing politically-motivated prosecution efforts against Trump? I remember: “No one is above the law.”

The phrase became the Democrats’ mantra as they sought to use the justice system to unsuccessfully influence the outcome of the 2024 election. But Swalwell just exposed what we already knew: These chants were pure poppycock.

Folks like Swalwell don’t care about the law. They care about power. That’s why they are clutching their pearls over the notion that one of their teammates might face accountability.