Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News
Sanctuary Fail: ICE Nabs Criminal Aliens in Massachusetts
Latest Harvard Poll on the Economy Has to Just Devastate Dems
The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Biden Fought It, Trump Settled It – Here's What Ashli Babbitt's Family Will...
Patel and Bongino Blow Up Epstein Conspiracy Theories: 'He Killed Himself'
Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer
VIP
New Gun Control Bill Likely Violates More Than Just the Second Amendment
‘The Fun Is Over’: California District Attorney Promises Illegal Alien Crackdown
Here's the Rundown on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Israeli Minister: Trump a 'Miracle' for Israel, Broader Middle East
The CBS News Chief Is Leaving
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Huge Update on Ukraine War After Speaking With Putin

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 19, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he had a two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that went “very well.” The two leaders discussed bringing an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump indicated that the two nations will “immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, the president stated, “The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent” and that “Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over.”

There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately. I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!

For his part, Putin described his conversation with Trump as “very informative and very frank.” 

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met last week in Istanbul, Turkey, to engage in preliminary talks. It is not known exactly what was discussed during the two-hour meeting. However, both countries agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war.

Recommended

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

However, Russia came with demands that Ukraine would not accept. These include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russia-controlled territories. Moscow demanded that Kyiv not demand compensation from Russia for the damage it caused during the war and acknowledge that several regions belong to Russia.

Moscow also demands that Kyiv refrain from joining NATO or any other military alliances and to prohibit foreign soldiers from being stationed in Ukraine.

Kyiv balked at these demands, saying they are “detached from reality.”

Previously, Trump indicated that there would be no peace agreement until he spoke with Putin. He is expected to have a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future.

Tags: RUSSIA DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News Katie Pavlich
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons Matt Vespa
Democrats Show Their True Colors Kurt Schlichter
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement