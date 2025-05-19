Trump Gives Huge Update on Ukraine War After Speaking With Putin

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he had a two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that went “very well.” The two leaders discussed bringing an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump indicated that the two nations will “immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

In a post on Truth Social, the president stated, “The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent” and that “Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over.”

There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately. I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!

For his part, Putin described his conversation with Trump as “very informative and very frank.”

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump: "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.



The Pope of the Vatican will host the talks.



Putin says Trump-Putin 2 hours phone call was “very informative & very frank.” pic.twitter.com/5BiSNghyrE — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 19, 2025

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met last week in Istanbul, Turkey, to engage in preliminary talks. It is not known exactly what was discussed during the two-hour meeting. However, both countries agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war.

WATCH: White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said President Trump is frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine in failures to achieve a ceasefire to the more than two-year war. https://t.co/VOL0HjPH1p pic.twitter.com/l0rPlDujV4 — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2025

However, Russia came with demands that Ukraine would not accept. These include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russia-controlled territories. Moscow demanded that Kyiv not demand compensation from Russia for the damage it caused during the war and acknowledge that several regions belong to Russia.

Moscow also demands that Kyiv refrain from joining NATO or any other military alliances and to prohibit foreign soldiers from being stationed in Ukraine.

Kyiv balked at these demands, saying they are “detached from reality.”

Previously, Trump indicated that there would be no peace agreement until he spoke with Putin. He is expected to have a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future.