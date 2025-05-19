Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News
Biden Fought It, Trump Settled It – Here's What Ashli Babbitt's Family Will Get

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 19, 2025 3:45 PM
Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office via AP

The federal government will pay the family of Ashli Babbitt $5 million for her wrongful death at the hands of a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol Building.

This comes after the news broke that the White House had reached an undisclosed settlement as a result of a lawsuit the family filed against the federal government in 2024. Under the Biden administration, the government was fighting the suit, but this was reversed after President Donald Trump took office.

From The Washington Post:

Two people briefed on the matter said the Justice Department has agreed in principle to pay just under $5 million to Babbitt’s family, with about one-third to go to their attorneys, who include the conservative group Judicial Watch and Alexandria, Virginia, lawyer Richard Driscoll. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending court matter.

Babbitt’s lawyers and a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., which is handling the case with the Justice Department’s civil division, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Babbitt was a 35-year-old Air Force veteran. She was fatally shot in the neck by Capitol police officer Michael Byrd, who has faced no accountability for the shooting.

The lawsuit pointed out that Babbitt was unarmed and had her hands in the air at the moment Byrd shot her. However, Byrd claimed he could not see her hands or what she had in her backpack.

Since taking office, Trump has pardoned those convicted of crimes related to the riot and has taken action against prosecutors and law enforcement officials involved in the effort to railroad them for their political beliefs.

US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger railed against the settlement, saying it is “extremely disappointing and I completely disagree with the Department of Justice’s decision.”

The move is sure to infuriate people on the left, who temporarily reversed their anti-police stance because the victim was a White Trump supporter. In fact, they are already complaining about it on social media.

