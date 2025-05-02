Ashli Babbit's Family Gets Justice – Sort Of

The federal government and the family of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, have reportedly reached a settlement.

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, in a post on ,X noted that a former attorney for the family said a journalist told him that the two parties had reached a financial settlement.

👀 A former attorney for the family of Ashli Babbitt, shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while climbing through a window near the House chamber on Jan. 6, says a national journalist informed him yesterday a financial settlement has been reached. https://t.co/8pEgmubdEt pic.twitter.com/pWRqjIYQUs — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 2, 2025

Cheney included a link to a court filing in his post which outlined the terms of the settlement agreement. The filing notified the court that both parties have agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that the plaintiffs cannot bring another lawsuit with the same claims against the state in the future.

The dismissal will resolve the yearslong litigation without the government admitting any wrongdoing.”Plaintiffs and Defendant have reached a settlement agreement resolving all claims in this action,” the document read. The agreement mandates that “each party shall bear its own costs, expenses, and attorneys’ fees” and that “this Stipulation of Dismissal shall be effective immediately upon filing.”

Attorneys for both sides signed the document.

It is unclear what amount, if any, the two parties agreed on. But if the report is accurate, it might close this particular chapter.

Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, was fatally shot during the riot while trying to climb through a window leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. As she crawled through the window, Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd fired a single shot, hitting Babbitt in her shoulder. She was transported to Washington Hospital Center, where she died of her injuries.

The Justice Department conducted an investigation into the shooting and claimed there was insufficient evidence to support charging Lt. Byrd criminally. It appears the Babbiitt family might get a sliver of justice after losing their loved one. But the individual responsible for her death will never be held accountable.

Folks on the right criticized the handling of the case, insisting that the officer used excessive and unnecessary force. Yet, it was the left that put their hypocrisy on full display, applauding the shooting and vociferously defending the police officer.

It was as if Democrats immediately reversed their position on law enforcement in a brief moment. When the victim was a white MAGA supporter, leftists embraced the “Back the Blue” mentality, not caring whether the officer was in the wrong.

This temporary change of heart revealed what I already knew for years: Folks on the left do not believe what they say they believe, nor do they hold the principles they claim to hold. When a black man is shot by police — whether justified or unjustified — these people sprint to the nearest camera faster than The Flash to rant about how horrible and racist the police are. They put on a show of caring about the plight of black Americans who suffer abuse at the hands of men with guns and badges.

But once the races and political affiliations were reversed, so did their opinions. Even now, there are Democrats seething about the settlement on social media. Some refer to Babbitt as a “terrorist” who got what she deserved.

This is why police reform is nearly impossible. There are very few who truly care about reining in corrupt law enforcement. For most of these people, these movements are merely instruments with which to promote a political agenda, not an authentic desire to create more just policing. When one’s principles depend on the skin color and political parties of those involved, it is evident that they don’t have any principles at all.