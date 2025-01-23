Marjorie Taylor Greene Completely Wrecks Reporter Obsessing Over J6 Pardons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gave a masterclass in handling members of the biased media when a reporter tried to question her about President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon the J6ers.

Democrats have been ranting and raving about the pardons even since before Trump issued them while paying little attention to former President Joe Biden’s pardons of his family members and Democratic allies in Congress.

Inside the Capitol building, a reporter asked Greene if she planned to give tours of the building to J6ers who were pardoned.

The lawmaker shot back, “Is this all you’re really talking about is the J6ers that have been pardoned?”

Greene continued, asking, “Are you going to talk about the Biden family that got pardoned?

The reporter responded, “I haven’t.”

The lawmaker pressed the reporter, “What about the rapers and killers and murderers that Joe Biden pardoned? There’s tons of them. Is that a focus at all?”

“Well, I'm asking about J6,” the reporter answered.

Then, Greene gave the alleged journalist a mouthful:

I know that's what I know that's what you're asking about, and I'm not doing this. This insane place up here and all of y’alll’s obsession with January 6 is absurd. Everybody outside of here is sick and f*cking tired of it. I'm serious. Joe Biden pardons all these murderers and rapists and disgusting people. Then everybody up here has got their panties in a wad because J6ers got pardoned. People that walked through open doors, a lot of them walked through open doors. That's it. But everybody here is like, 'Oh, J6.' Seriously.

The lawmaker further stated that she hopes the J6ers “go live their lives and can reassemble something back together because they have suffered enough.”

She continued her tongue lashing, telling the reporter to “go do a story on all the Antifa, BLM people that never served time” and to “do a story on these cities that BLM burned to the ground, and they never built back.”

The reporter stammered, “I just, you don’t think it’s a fair question to ask you because you’ve been so outside of that.”

Greene countered:

I think it is nauseating. I've seen all the Democrat-run networks ad nauseam about January 6, and they just can't get over themselves, but they don't give a sh*t about real Americans.

“The speaker just created a select committee to investigate January 6. It's not like Republicans aren't talking about this,” the reporter argued, to which Greene replied: “No, no. But it was your question. ‘Are you going to have J6ers come in? Are you going to give them tours?’ I'm so sick of you people and all this crap. I really am.”

The reporter stated that she assumed Greene “would be one of the people that would also be having tours…because I know you’re close to some of the people.”

Greene, undeterred, gave the reporter some more medicine, “Why don’t you do a story on what people care about? People care about the border, the economy, energy. They’re sick and tired of the foreign wars. They’re tired of the hypocrisy up here, and they hate the media right now.”

The lawmaker concluded by saying she is not going to answer the reporter’s question.

Put your biases against her aside and watch this video of Marjorie Taylor-Greene dealing with a reporter hounding her about January 6th.



Just watch it. Every second of it.



pic.twitter.com/OTp0nyBcu6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2025

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is how you handle the agenda-driven media. The left has been obsessing over January 6 since five minutes after the riot started. It was one of the few weapons they had against President Trump and his supporters. They seem to believe that since Trump pardoned the J6ers, they can now resurrect it as a political cudgel.

But Greene is right. Regardless of how Americans feel about January 6 and the pardons, they have bigger fish to fry. In fact, most people are having trouble affording the fish and the oil to fry it in at the moment because of rampant inflation driving up grocery prices.

Yet, the left-wing media would rather focus on J6, which shows just how out of touch they are with everyday people. Perhaps they should take some time and reevaluate their priorities so that they line up with the people instead of pushing a political agenda.