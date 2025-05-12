The Numbers Are in — and It’s Horrible News for the Gender Mafia

The tide is turning and common sense is beginning to prevail once again, according to a new poll showing how Americans feel about President Donald Trump’s policies related to trans-identified people.

An Associated Press-NORC poll published on Saturday revealed that most Americans are skeptical of progressive gender ideology. About 68 percent of respondents affirmed that “whether someone is a man or a woman is determined by their biological characteristics at birth.” Only 31 percent believed “someone can be a man or a woman even if that identity is different from their biological characteristics at birth.”

Republicans overwhelmingly (89 percent) believe that gender is fixed at birth. No surprise there. But 54 percent of Democrats still accept gender identity over biology, meaning that the left remains split on the issue. Among Independents, 74 percent cite biology as the determining factor in one’s gender.

A majority (66 percent) of Americans oppose Medicare or Medicaid covering “gender affirming” treatments for people under the age of 19, while only 16 percent supported the idea. Even for adults above 19, 53 percent oppose government funding.

“Two-thirds of the public oppose public health insurance programs like Medicare or Medicaid from covering gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for people under age 19, who are transgender or nonbinary,” the report reads.

Most Americans (55 percent) are not on board with “allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.”

Even further, 43 percent favor “requiring public school teachers to report to parents if their children are identifying as transgender or nonbinary at school.” About 28 percent opposed the idea, with another 28 percent saying they neither favor nor oppose it.

Responses became a bit more nuanced when it comes to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning trans-identified individuals from the military. About 37 percent believe trans-identified people should be allowed to serve in the Armed Forces, while 26 percent opposed it. About 36 percent neither favored nor opposed the idea.

Even more encouraging is that 52 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of transgender issues. “Trump approval is higher for transgender issues than overall performance,” the report noted.

These results should not be surprising, but given today’s political climate, one could be forgiven for not expecting these findings. The days when everyone agreed that men are men and women are women seemed long past in recent years. Progressives continually used their control over education, entertainment, and other prominent institutions to cajole, coerce, and convince America to accept their bizarre views on gender to great effect.

Now, the tide truly is turning.

Leftists were unable to persuade the majority of Americans to embrace the notion that men can become women and vice versa. They failed to demonstrate why it is totally fair to force female athletes to compete against biolgoical males. In other words, most people can tell the Emperor is stark naked, and this isn’t changing anytime soon.