Tipsheet

Everybody Hates Fetterman

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 11, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

The long knives are out for Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), and the people brandishing them are from his own party.

The left has ramped up its efforts to discredit the senator, who greatly disappointed them by not being a rabid hoodie-wearing socialist. The situation has become so ridiculous that even Republican Sen. Tom Cotton defended him. In the latest episode of “Everybody Hates Fetterman,” NBC News published a report suggesting that the senator is facing increased scrutiny from other Democrats over his conduct.

The hit piece, based on interviews with 18 people, details how his colleagues, former staffers, and Pennsylvania officials are growing more concerned about Fetterman supposedly isolating himself and being absent from critical votes. It paints a portrait of a beleaguered lawmaker who has eschewed party loyalty while clashing with colleagues.

One example was Fetterman’s refusal to meet with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation. “He figured that she wanted to yell at him about it,” a person familiar with the situation told NBC News.

The report claims Fetterman has missed several meetings and votes in 2025. One Democratic lawmaker from Pennsylvania claimed, “I haven’t seen him this year in person.”

NBC News interviewed Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s former chief of staff, who raised concerns in a May 2024 letter to the lawmaker’s neurophysicist. He indicated that if the senator “stays on his current trajectory he won’t be with us for much longer.”

Jentleson further alleged that Fetterman displayed several disturbing behaviors, including “megalomania,” “conspiratorial thinking,” and “lying in ways that are painfully, awkwardly obvious.”

The senator has reportedly been isolating himself, the report suggests. One member of the Pennsylvania delegation said, “The entire delegation has talked on Signal about how he’s just so weird, never ever returned phone calls from any of us.”

All Hell Broke Loose When ICE Showed Up in This Town Jeff Charles
However, Fetterman’s spokesperson told NBC News that the senator “keeps a busy schedule, he’s meeting with people all the time.”

Of course, some of his political stances have frustrated his left-leaning colleagues. His vote to confirm Hegseth, combined with his support for Israel, has not exactly endeared him to progressives. He even committed the unpardonable sin of visiting President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago during the presidential transition.

One former staffer claimed Fetterman’s behavior is “connected to his mental health” and that the lawmaker is “so isolated and very clearly so miserable being in Washington, D.C.”

The individual further claimed The job feels like an imposition to him, and he’s not doing it.”

Fetterman remains defiant. “My actual doctors and my family affirmed that I’m in good health,” he told NBC News. He further stated that he is still doing his duty as senator.

So what’s behind all the attacks on Fetterman coming from the left?

I’ll give you a hint: It has nothing to do with his health or not showing up for a few votes.

Fetterman isn’t running in lockstep with his colleagues, and they are mad about it. It’s about as simple as making a grilled cheese sandwich. He has not based his entire platform on “Orange Man Bad,” like most Democratic politicians these days.

His support for Israel and the eradication of Hamas has been a huge point of contention for folks on the left who would rather the Jewish state refrain from defending itself. Moreover, his votes in favor of several of Trump’s nominees are a significant sticking point.

Like former Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Fetterman does his own thing.

Of course, this isn’t to say that the senator isn’t still a leftist. In most cases, he’s voting with his party. But in these few areas, he does not, which is unacceptable to the left.

