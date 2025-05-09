Tom Cotton Defends John Fetterman From Hit Pieces

Last week, New York Magazine put out a hit piece on Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), which has rightfully been called out for what it is. Since then, even more ridiculous coverage has come out against the senator. While some of Fetterman's colleagues have been defending him, it's curiously coming from Republicans.

As of early Friday afternoon, the most recent post that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has put out from his political account on X is a defense of Fetterman.

"John Fetterman and I have our differences, but he’s a decent and genuine guy," such a post from the conservative Republican senator begins, with Cotton going on to mention what the motivation for going after Fetterman is. "The radical left is smearing him with dishonest, vicious attacks because he’s pro-Israel and they only want reliable anti-Israel politicians," he continued.

John Fetterman and I have our differences, but he’s a decent and genuine guy.



The radical left is smearing him with dishonest, vicious attacks because he’s pro-Israel and they only want reliable anti-Israel politicians.



Disgraceful. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2025

The lengthy piece from New York Magazine mentions Israel throughout, including with something of a curious framing of the Israel-Hamas conflict, started by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Fetterman has been a particularly pro-Israel Democrat and member of Congress, and it's almost certainly why he's taken heat from the anti-Israel members of his own party. As we've been covering at length for years, and just this week, Democrats certainly are in disarray over whether to support our ally in the Middle East.

While they may indeed have their "differences," especially on social issues, Cotton and Fetterman are both steadfast in their pro-Israel views. And, although he too is a fellow Democrat, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is also worthwhile mentioning, given his strong defense of Israel. He too defended Fetterman over X on Friday.

"I know a hit piece when I see one. The only reason for the coordinated campaign against Senator John Fetterman is his unapologetic pro-Israel politics. Let’s call it what it is," Torres' post began by mentioning, as he also went on to mention how both he and Fetterman have had mental health struggles.

I know a hit piece when I see one. The only reason for the coordinated campaign against Senator John Fetterman is his unapologetic pro-Israel politics. Let’s call it what it is.



As someone who has struggled with depression my whole adult life, I can tell you that if you truly… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 9, 2025

But again, the piece from last week, "All By Himself," isn't even the only recent one on Fetterman. Another writer from the same outlet wrote still another piece on him, "Fetterman in Alleged Meltdown: 'Why Does Everyone Hate Me?'" Then there's a piece from POLITICO, "John Fetterman finds himself increasingly alone." Both were published on Thursday. Axios got involved as well with a Friday morning piece, "Fetterman doubts explode into Capitol Hill firestorm."

The POLITICO piece is especially worth mentioning because it spoke to Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvanians, though many quotes were pointless. This includes comments from Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Mary Gay Scanlon, with both admitting they hadn't even spoken to the senator recently, though the latter still thought it was worthwhile commenting that the article from New York Magazine "obviously raises questions." Another Democratic House member, Rep. Summer Lee is also referenced, and it's worth mentioning how she is a member of the anti-Israel Squad. She commented about the article, and fellow Pennsylvanians, saying, "I hope they read it."

The fellow Pennsylvania member who does give a defense is one of the commonwealth's Republicans, Sen. Dave McCormick. He now serves with Fetterman after unseating now former Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr. last November, though he almost ran against Fetterman in 2022, had he won the Republican primary which he narrowly lost to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCormick told POLITICO that Fetterman "is authentic and a fighter, and these disgraceful attacks against him are not the John that I know and respect," adding that they have a "great relationship, both professionally and personally."

He also posted a defense of Fetterman from his official X account earlier on Friday, in a post that Cotton reposted from his political account.

It’s time to put politics aside and stop these vicious, personal attacks against Senator Fetterman, his wife, and his health. While we have many differences, we are both committed to working together to achieve results for the people of Pennsylvania and make their lives better.… — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) May 9, 2025

