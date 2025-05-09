VIP
Time to Revive Census Reform
Tipsheet

Yikes: Jen Psaki's MSNBC Show Might Already Be Circling the Drain

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 09, 2025 3:00 PM
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki’s show is losing viewers and if they don’t circle back soon, then it’s possible she might find herself out of a job.

The former White House press secretary recently took over the network’s 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Tuesday through Friday as Rachel Maddow’s show was relegated to Mondays. However, things aren’t going that great for Psaki, according to a Fox News report.

On Tuesday, Psaki’s "The Briefing" debuted with 1.2 million viewers and 139,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, but her second episode on Wednesday plummeted to just over one million total viewers and only 65,000 in the demo.

MSNBC’s newest program shed a staggering 53% of its demo viewers compared to the first episode only one day prior. Psaki’s program also lost a whopping 67% of viewers between the ages of 18-49 after only one episode, as "The Briefing" averaged 113,000 on Tuesday and only 37,000 on Wednesday. 

MSNBC had much better results at 9 p.m. ET last week with Maddow at the helm, as she averaged 1.9 million total viewers and 141,000 among viewers aged 25-54. Psaki’s second episode managed to shed 46% of those totals among total viewers and 54% in the critical demo. 

Psaki’s Wednesday episode was outdrawn by 38 different cable news offerings among the advertiser-coveted demo despite the cushy timeslot. MSNBC’s 9 p.m. ET program was outdrawn by everything Fox News Channel had to offer, along with 13 different CNN shows and seven MSNBC programs.

Ouch.

Psaki recently beclowned herself when she claimed she never saw signs of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, which even a blind marmoset could have easily noticed.

But perhaps this isn’t all Psaki’s fault. MSNBC has been bleeding viewers over recent weeks. Apparently, wall-to-wall “Orange Man Bad’ programming isn’t quite as lucrative as it used to be.

Is it possible that Psaki’s show could rebound? Sure, but you might have better luck betting on 100 men vs one gorilla. 

