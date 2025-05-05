The Daily Beast Had a Funny Headline About Jen Psaki Realizing Joe Biden Was Brain-dead

While speaking with Semafor, former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki decided to circle back on when she realized Joe Biden was cooked. During the June debate on CNN, Donald Trump demolished Joe in front of a national audience. That's when Ms. Psaki knew her then-former boss was unwell. It was an election-killing event for Joe, who was quickly booted off the 2024 ticket by his own party, with Nancy Pelosi leading the charge.

Former White House press sec Jen Psaki claims she never suspected Biden’s mental decline until the infamous presidential debate against Trump pic.twitter.com/JbCF4ihuBb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 3, 2025

Are you serious, lady?

I don’t get this retconning from Democrats and top Biden aides—admit that you knew this guy was kaput from day one. Other aides noticed it, which was revealed after Biden dropped out and Trump won the 2024 election. You’re telling me the low-level staffers noticed, but the inner circle did not? It’s an insult to the intelligence of the American voter, and the Democratic Party elites’ assertion that Joe was fine until 2024 defies logic and facts.

🚨NEW: Ex-Obama Aide Dan Pfeiffer says he noticed Biden was "QUITE BAD" in April 2024 — but still was perfectly fine with him running the country🚨



"I was at a White House reception. And he was bad. He was quite bad in it. And he told the same story twice. And he just seemed… pic.twitter.com/NSlP8ddHcj — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 4, 2025

You can’t gaslight voters when they knew Joe was too old, slow, and brain-dead to be president. Even Democrats knew it—they were planning for a potential death in office. Circle back Psaki is still peddling spin that’s flat-out unbelievable. And the Daily Beast did itself no favors with this headline about how she “shared the truth” about Joe’s mental state.

Like, what?