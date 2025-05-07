Joe Biden Makes a Stunning Admission About the 2024 Election
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So...
Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Announce Arrests of Over 200 Alleged Child Sex...
Another Federal Judge Makes Another Anti-Trump Ruling
Pakistan Vows Retaliation After India's Deadly Airstrikes
An Enemy of the State
VIP
Foreign Aid Official Who Tried to Block DOGE May Have Gotten Kickbacks
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
Jill Biden Lands a New Gig
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
VIP
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Here’s the Twisted Way Facebook Reportedly Targeted Ads to Teenagers
VIP
One European Country Plans to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration
US Policy on Africa: A Welcome Turning Point
Tipsheet

Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Trump to Resettle 12,000 Refugees

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2025 1:50 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

A federal judge on Monday issued a ruling requiring the Trump administration to immediately resettle about 12,000 refugees.

US District Judge Jamal Whitehead, a Biden appointee, issued the ruling that partly blocks President Donald Trump’s executive order to terminate the refugee admissions program, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, a 2023 appointee of former President Joe Biden, issued the order despite the Trump administration saying during a hearing last week that it should only have to process 160 refugees into the country and would likely appeal any order requiring thousands to be admitted.

"This Court will not entertain the Government’s result-oriented rewriting of a judicial order that clearly says what it says," Whitehead wrote Monday. "The Government is free, of course, to seek further clarification from the Ninth Circuit. But the Government is not free to disobey statutory and constitutional law — and the direct orders of this Court and the Ninth Circuit — while it seeks such clarification."

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office suspending refugee resettlement and ordering the Department of Homeland Security to report back in 90 days on whether resuming resettlement would be in the interests of the U.S.

Judge Whitehead also blocked a Trump administration effort to suspend refugee admissions into the country back in February, Fox News reported. He argued that the president’s initiatives were an “effective nullification of congressional will.”

The White House previously argued that it should only have to admit 160 refugees and indicated it would challenge any order requiring it to admit more. From The Associated Press

Recommended

You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Advertisement

During a hearing last week, the administration said it should only have to process 160 refugees into the country and that it would likely appeal any order requiring it to admit thousands. But the judge dismissed the government’s analysis, saying it required “not just reading between the lines” of the 9th Circuit’s ruling, “but hallucinating new text that simply is not there.”

“This Court will not entertain the Government’s result-oriented rewriting of a judicial order that clearly says what it says,” Whitehead wrote Monday. “The Government is free, of course, to seek further clarification from the Ninth Circuit. But the Government is not free to disobey statutory and constitutional law — and the direct orders of this Court and the Ninth Circuit — while it seeks such clarification.”

Congress created the refugee program in 1980. It was aimed at taking in people who face persecution or were displaced by war or natural disasters.

Given the administration’s past statements, it appears likely that it will appeal this ruling.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Reschedule Town Hall Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden Makes a Stunning Admission About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
We Need to Talk About the Worst Generation in American History Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Left Aflame in Latest Commentary Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Advertisement