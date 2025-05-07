You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race

Former President Joe Biden’s reasons for waiting so long to drop out of the 2024 presidential race weren’t at all delusional, folks.

During an interview with the BBC, the former president discussed his presidency and the Trump administration’s policies. But the comedic moment came when he explained why he took so long to drop out of the 2024 presidential campaign even though it was apparent that Mr. Magoo could have been doing a better job in the Oval Office.

I ask Biden if he's now had to think again about his decisions last year. He pulled out of the presidential race just 107 days before election day, leaving Kamala Harris limited time to put together her own campaign. "I don't think it would have mattered," he says. "We left at a time when we had a good candidate, she was fully funded. "What we had set out to do, no-one thought we could do," he continues. "And we had become so successful in our agenda, it was hard to say, 'No, I'm going to stop now'... It was a hard decision." One he regrets? Surely withdrawing earlier could have given someone else a greater chance? "No, I think it was the right decision." He pauses. "I think that… Well, it was just a difficult decision."

Hold up. Biden claims it was hard for him to leave the race because his administration was “so successful?”

If there was any doubt that the former president is experiencing some serious cognitive deficiencies, this statement alone should show us just how addled his mind has become. There is only one thing the Biden administration was successful at: Failing miserably.

There has been criticism regarding how President Donald Trump is handling immigration. But many the critics conveniently forget the fact that Trump inherited one of the worst border crises in recent memory thanks to Biden’s inept handling of the issue.

The border crisis, which began five seconds after Biden took office, caused massive problems for cities across the country — especially border towns.

Reports suggest a whopping 7.2 million illegal crossings occurred during the former president’s term. These included those trying to get work or seek asylum. But it also featured gang members, drug traffickers, sex traffickers, and people on terrorism watchlists.

These people made their way to the southern border en masse because the former president all but rolled out the red carpet for them. The influx placed a massive strain on New York City, Chicago, and plenty of other major cities. Biden’s White House couldn’t be bothered to help them take care of all the migrants, which is why New York City Mayor Eric Adams became such a vocal critic of the administration.

But what about the economy? While Biden was busy welcoming migrants with open arms, inflation skyrocketed to a record-high 18 percent, an issue that Americans are still dealing with. The rapid inflation was related to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in 2021 and other faulty policies.

Of course, we would be more than remiss to forget the Biden administration’s disaster of a military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. While most supported the decision to end the nearly 20-year war, the way the administration handled the matter was an utter disgrace. It resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members as the Taliban swiftly jumped back into power.

This is but a tiny sampling of the myriad of failures the Biden administration experienced. The full list would fill up the entire Library of Congress. The reality is that Democrats might have had a fighting chance if Biden had decided not to seek a second term in the first place. Still, the former president also might have been right when he suggested it wouldn’t have mattered either way.