Gun Control Crowd Explodes After Trump Admin Pulls ATF Display

The Trump administration removed a memorial from the main atrium of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for victims of gun violence that was put in place under the Biden administration.

As you can imagine, the move has tightened the jaws of folks on the anti-gunner left, which praised how the prior administration weaponized the agency against responsible gun owners. From The Washington Post:

Justice Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin said that the decision to remove the portraits was not political and that officials are considering different ways to honor victims. “The ATF will continue to honor the memory of all victims of violent crime while at the same time preserving the rights of law-abiding Americans,” Gilmartin said, referring to the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Former ATF director Steven Dettelbach — who was appointed by President Joe Biden — created the memorial at the agency’s Northeast Washington headquarters last April to remind employees of the human toll of gun violence. The display includes photos of police officers killed by gunfire, children slain in mass school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, and other victims. A nearby kiosk told the stories of each, and many of the victims’ families would visit the memorial. “The ‘Faces of Gun Violence’ exhibit is a permanent reminder of what ATF comes to work to do every day — a reminder of why agents risk their lives and why everyone at ATF dedicates their careers to this mission: to honor the fallen and protect the living,” Dettelbech said at a ceremony unveiling the memorial last year. “This exhibit both honors and tells the stories of the victims of firearms violence. And it reminds us to keep front and center the lives, the stories, and the courage of those who have been impacted by firearms violence.”

The Post noted that some ATF officials opposed placing the memorial in the atrium because it might traumatize agents who had dealt with homicide cases.

The Trump administration seeks to make significant cuts to the ATF amid complaints about its anti-gunner rules.

The White House wants to slash the agency’s approximately $1.5 billion annual budget by about a third, or nearly $500 million, according to budget documents released Friday. The proposal appears to cut much of the regulatory arm of ATF while saying it would leave resources for gun tracing and investigating gun traffickers. But more modest cuts in the past have forced cuts to ATF law enforcement, and if the agency loses a third of its budget, it would probably lead to law enforcement reductions.

One gun control advocate whose deceased father was featured in the memorial criticized the move, saying, “The ATF used to be an agency dedicated to fighting for people. Now, it’s crystal clear that its mandate has become fighting on behalf of gun industry profits.”

120 portraits of gun violence victims at the ATF had ZERO impact on the “rights of law-abiding citizens” and the Trump Administration knows it.



They took down these photos because their allegiance is to the gun industry only.

I am so angry and upset about this. I was one of the people who worked with the ATF to create this memorial wall. Jaime, & some others from Parkland were on this memorial wall. Where is Jaime's picture now? In the trash? If you are someone who voted for Trump, you voted for…

Gilmartin said the decision to take down the memorial isn’t political. But I have no qualms with discussing the politics of this situation.

The Biden administration exploited these victims to make a political statement: The government must curtail gun ownership at all cost, or else there will be even more victims.

As someone who has lost a family member to gun violence, I understand how horrific it can be. Yet, California, where my cousin was murdered, has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. Not a single one of these restrictions saved her life.

If gun control is such an effective policy, why are so many unarmed people dying at the hands of armed thugs who don’t obey these laws? These people promise that if we enact a few more restrictions, everyone will be safe. Then, they act surprised when criminals continue gunning people down in the streets in California and New York.

The only people the ATF protects are criminals who refuse to be disarmed. Instead of pushing “feel good” solutions like gun control, the nation would be better served if we stop making it difficult for responsible people to arm themselves while addressing the root causes of violent crime.