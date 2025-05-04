State Moves to Oust Democrat Judge After Explosive Allegations of Military Lies and Insurance Fraud

Louisiana’s Office of Special Counsel (OSC) issued a brutal 16-page brief urging the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to remove Judge Tiffany L. Foxworth-Roberts from her position, alleging that she lied about her military record and engaged in other types of misconduct.

Advertisement

Foxworth-Robert’s alleged misdeeds include repeated falsehoods, refusal to cooperate with investigators, misusing her judicial campaign, and insurance fraud.

The judge was elected in August 2020 to the 19th Judicial District Court after running as a Democrat. She handles both civil and criminal matters.

The brief accuses Judge Foxworth-Roberts of lying to the Judiciary Commission on multiple occasions. One of the most egregious falsehoods related to her military service. She claimed to have served in combat operations during Desert Storm, the second Iraq war, and the war in Afghanistan.

However, the OSC found that the judge “was only sixteen years old when the Desert Storm war was fought in 1991.”

Despite her claims on the campaign trail that she attained the rank of Captain, the report notes that she actually failed to gain this rank twice. “Judge Foxworth-Roberts lied in her sworn statement to the OSC, claiming she attained the rank of Captain while serving in the Army,” the report notes.

In reality, Foxworth-Roberts never even served overseas.

#StolenValor and she's a #Democrat. District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts is reported to have falsely claimed she attained the rank of Captain, and was deployed to Desert Storm. A Louisiana special counsel recommended she be removed from the bench 19TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT!! pic.twitter.com/y9O922MEBQ — 2Live4America (@Darrell06798917) May 4, 2025

Here ads for Baton Rouge Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts during her 2020 campaign. She says in a campaign vid: “I am no stranger to being on the front lines during the call of duty." But Foxworth was 16 for Desert Storm, didn't deploy for Iraq/Afghanistanhttps://t.co/6Qzf9Zm7xi pic.twitter.com/6OwjHS6rWR — Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) June 12, 2024

The OSC further alleges that she attempted to defraud an insurance company after reporting a burglary. She claimed burglars stole a $19,000 diamond ring from her vehicle, but did not include this in her police report, where she also allegedly lied about the location of the crime.

The judge allegedly “did not submit an insurance claim to her insurer” after the supposed burglary. “The OSC only found out that she made a claim for a $19,000.00 diamond ring… by happenstance when a USAA claims manager disclosed a second claim number,” the brief read.

The OSC produced clear and convincing evidence that Respondent’s reports to the Baton Rouge Police Department and her homeowner’s insurance company, USAA, regarding the details and location of the car burglary were false and intentional.

According to the agency, Judge Foxworth-Roberts repeatedly failed to cooperate with the OSC’s investigation. She allegedly provided misleading and false information while ignoring requests for her military records.

Advertisement

The evidence in the record is clear and convincing that the Respondent did not cooperate in the production of her military records because she did not want the OSC to discover her false claims about her rank and military service.

The OSC claims the judge’s “attempts to hide the truth were flagrant and only made the OSC more suspicious, leading it to expend more time and resources in order to get the information needed to evaluate the complaints.”

Even further, the OSC stated that the judge’s “egregious misconduct, including a severe lack of cooperation, were calculated, deliberate, and in bad faith to further her own self-interests, and avoid detection.”

Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ lack of cooperation with the OSC throughout the course of the initial complaint, investigation, Notice of Hearing, and trial, by misleading, incomplete, and false information, and/or refusal to provide information was so pervasive that she engaged in persistent and public conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

Finally, the OSC concluded that the commission should strip her of her position.

Given the magnitude of the misconduct, and given Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ demonstrated indifference, lack of personal responsibility, and lack of appreciation for the consequences of her actions, the Commission should ultimately conclude that there is no middle ground for redressing Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ serious and persistent misconduct.

Advertisement

“The OSC maintains that the only appropriate sanction for Judge Foxworth-Roberts is removal from office and requests that the Commission so recommend,” the report reads.

What is amazing about this case is that none of this information came out during the campaign. While some politicians have gotten away with falsifying their military records — looking at you, Sen. Richard Blumenthal — it seems it would have been easy for her opponent to find this information.

Either way, it’s not likely that she will get out of this one, especially in a state like Louisiana.