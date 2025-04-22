Trump’s Deportation Plan Hits Another Legal Roadblock, Thanks to This Federal Judge

The Trump administration must give Venezuelan illegal immigrants 21 days notice before deporting them under the Alien Enemies Act after a federal judge’s ruling.

US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney on Tuesday issued a temporary block on mandating that the White House also inform illegals of their right to challenge their removal, according to NBC News.

A federal judge in Colorado directed President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday to give Venezuelan migrants detained in that state notice 21 days in advance before any deportations under a law historically used only in wartime, and to inform them of their right to challenge their removal. In a written ruling maintaining a temporary block within Colorado on deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney said the administration must tell the migrants in a language they understand that they have the right to consult a lawyer. During a hearing on Monday, Sweeney expressed skepticism that the 24 hours notice that the administration had pledged to provide would satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 7 order requiring migrants be given the opportunity to challenge their removals in court.

The ruling comes after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been an aggressive opponent of Trump’s immigration policies, filed a lawsuit in which it requested that the Venezuelan migrants be given 30 days’ notice to challenge the order, KTLA reported.

In that same filing, they pushed for 30 days’ notice for migrants to challenge the order, including notifying any personal attorney as well as the ACLU. They also said the government should be required to disclose migrants could be sent to a third country, noting the Trump administration has argued it cannot seek the return of any person once they are imprisoned in El Salvador. “Whatever due process may require in this context, it does not allow removing a person to a possible life sentence without trial, in a prison known for torture and other abuse, a mere 24 hours after providing an English-only notice form (not provided to any attorney) that gives no information about the person’s right to seek judicial review, much less the process or timeline for doing so,” the ACLU wrote. “Nor, critically, did the notice tell individuals that although they are Venezuelan, they may be removed to El Salvador.”

President Donald Trump’s decision to invoke the Alien Enemies Act has been met with criticism and opposition in the court system. The law, passed in 1798, allows a president to detain or deport foreigners from countries that are at war with the United States. The White House came under fire last month when it sent about 300 Venezuelans to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. A sizeable chunk of these individuals were suspected of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Critics argue that the administration’s actions violate due process because the illegal immigrants are not given an opportunity to contest the charges against them – especially those believed to be gang members.

However, Trump and his supporters insist that using the Alien Enemies Act is necessary for protecting national security and public safety.