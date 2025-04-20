Trump's Easter Greeting Was Interesting, to Say the Least

President Donald Trump got into the Easter spirit on Sunday in a post on Truth Social in which he railed against those seeking to block his immigration policies.

In the post, the president wished, “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country.”

Trump further wished a Happy Easter “to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

The president then turned his attention to former President Joe Biden, who “purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!

Immigration has been a top focus in political discourse since Trump took office in January. As Trump sought to undo the disastrous border policies of the previous administration, Democrats have been hampering his efforts at every turn.

The Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily stopped the Trump administration’s plans to deport Venezuelan illegal immigrants to a maximum security prison in El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The ruling came after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed an emergency legal action arguing that the White House failed to provide adequate notice and due process to those being deported. Many of the individuals the Trump administration deported are suspected of belonging to the MS-13 street gang.

The Supreme Court’s order prohibits the administration from deporting Venezuelans from the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas until further notice. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the ruling.

Regardless of the debate over Trump’s immigration policies, it is clear the Biden administration created a gigantic mess. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, recently argued the Trump administration has saved thousands of lives by enforcing immigration laws and highlighted how Biden’s policies placed people in danger.

Speaking to the press, Miller told a story about a 14-year-old girl trafficked across the border, which he said exemplified the Biden administration’s “inhuman” immigration policies. The minor was stolen from her family in another country and brought to the U.S., where not only did the Biden administration make no effort to return her to her family, but instead resettled her in the U.S. with a 26-year-old male sponsor, himself an illegal immigrant, who claimed to be her brother. The Biden administration did not deport the sponsor but instead placed the girl with him without verifying whether his familial claim was true. Unsurprisingly, it was not, and the girl was tortured, raped, and impregnated, Miller said, arguing the Biden administration knew they were being lied to by the sponsor but didn’t care. And when the case was brought to the previous administration for prosecution, they turned it down. “It’s evil on top of evil on top of evil,” Miller said. “I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone in this country in the media or the Democrat Party or the corporate press about immigration policy when the Left has been complicit in the greatest crimes against humanity that we have seen in God knows how many years in this country. A system that has turned human beings into fodder for the cartels and participated in the mass rape and exploitation of children and the mass murder of Americans.”

The battle over immigration and other issues may have taken a reprieve on Easter. But it is clear Trump remains resolved to ensure that his policies are allowed to take effect. Still, with Democrats and even some Republicans questioning his approach to immigration, it is clear the conflict is light years far from over.