Miller Tells Harrowing Story of Just How 'Inhuman' Biden's Immigration Policies Were

Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, said the Trump administration has saved thousands of lives by simply upholding and enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press, Miller told a story about a 14-year-old girl trafficked across the border, which he said exemplified the Biden administration’s “inhuman” immigration policies.

The minor was stolen from her family in another country and brought to the U.S., where not only did the Biden administration make no effort to return her to her family, but instead resettled her in the U.S. with a 26-year-old male sponsor, himself an illegal immigrant, who claimed to be her brother. The Biden administration did not deport the sponsor but instead placed the girl with him without verifying whether his familial claim was true. Unsurprisingly, it was not, and the girl was tortured, raped, and impregnated, Miller said, arguing the Biden administration knew they were being lied to by the sponsor but didn’t care.

And when the case was brought to the previous administration for prosecution, they turned it down.

“It’s evil on top of evil on top of evil,” Miller said. “I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone in this country in the media or the Democrat Party or the corporate press about immigration policy when the Left has been complicit in the greatest crimes against humanity that we have seen in God knows how many years in this country. A system that has turned human beings into fodder for the cartels and participated in the mass rape and exploitation of children and the mass murder of Americans.”

WATCH: @StephenM tells the harrowing story of how the Biden administration's policies led to the rape and impregnation of a trafficked 14-year-old girl by an illegal alien fraudulent sponsor: "I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone... about immigration policy when the… pic.twitter.com/efUaNHwmFP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 19, 2025

Sadly, Miller explained the 14-year-old's story is not an isolated incident: "This is the kind of thing we discover not only every day but every hour."

During an interview with Newsmax, he explained "there aren't enough volumes that could fit into a library to calculate the carnage that has been inflicted by the Democrat Party's policy of open borders... It is a tragedy that defies our ability to even describe it."