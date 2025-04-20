Proof! He Keeps His Word
Trump's Easter Greeting Was Interesting, to Say the Least
FSU Students Lobbied for Gun Control Before Mass Shooting and Completely Missed the...
VIP
Florida Woman Faces Eviction After Lawfully Defending Herself
VIP
Corey Booker Gets DROPPED After Comments on Shapiro Attack
Hamas Claims Uncertainty Over U.S.-Israeli Hostage's Fate
MSNBC Lovefest: Jasmine Crockett Defends Abrego Garcia, Smears Trump, Then Cries After Pra...
VIP
Illegal Tren de Aragua Gang Member Sobs After Getting Caught by Cops
Another Major Actor Breaks Hollywood Norms, Shows Support for Trump
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Chris Van Hollen After ‘Margarita-Gate’
Trump Celebrates Falling Egg Prices: 'If Anything, They’re Getting Too Low'
McCarthy Predicts Democratic Civil War: AOC and Sanders Poised to Overthrow Stale Biden...
Dog Stolen by Hamas on Oct. 7 Rescued by Israeli Troops in Gaza
Leftists Celebrate Easter With Drag Queen-Themed Event Mocking Christians
Tipsheet

Miller Tells Harrowing Story of Just How 'Inhuman' Biden's Immigration Policies Were

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 20, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, said the Trump administration has saved thousands of lives by simply upholding and enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press, Miller told a story about a 14-year-old girl trafficked across the border, which he said exemplified the Biden administration’s “inhuman” immigration policies.

The minor was stolen from her family in another country and brought to the U.S., where not only did the Biden administration make no effort to return her to her family, but instead resettled her in the U.S. with a 26-year-old male sponsor, himself an illegal immigrant, who claimed to be her brother. The Biden administration did not deport the sponsor but instead placed the girl with him without verifying whether his familial claim was true. Unsurprisingly, it was not, and the girl was tortured, raped, and impregnated, Miller said, arguing the Biden administration knew they were being lied to by the sponsor but didn’t care.

And when the case was brought to the previous administration for prosecution, they turned it down.

“It’s evil on top of evil on top of evil,” Miller said. “I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone in this country in the media or the Democrat Party or the corporate press about immigration policy when the Left has been complicit in the greatest crimes against humanity that we have seen in God knows how many years in this country. A system that has turned human beings into fodder for the cartels and participated in the mass rape and exploitation of children and the mass murder of Americans.”

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Chris Van Hollen After ‘Margarita-Gate’ Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Sadly, Miller explained the 14-year-old's story is not an isolated incident: "This is the kind of thing we discover not only every day but every hour." 

During an interview with Newsmax, he explained "there aren't enough volumes that could fit into a library to calculate the carnage that has been inflicted by the Democrat Party's policy of open borders... It is a tragedy that defies our ability to even describe it." 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Chris Van Hollen After ‘Margarita-Gate’ Rebecca Downs
Time To Make Democrats Choke On A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine Derek Hunter
Trump's Easter Greeting Was Interesting, to Say the Least Jeff Charles
Corey Booker Gets DROPPED After Comments on Shapiro Attack Tom Knighton
Nate Silver Predicts 2028 Democrat Presidential Nominee-- It's Worse Than Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold
Another Major Actor Breaks Hollywood Norms, Shows Support for Trump Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Chris Van Hollen After ‘Margarita-Gate’ Rebecca Downs
Advertisement