Another Poll Proves Trump's Deportation Policies Are Right on Target
Italy Comes to Trump's Trade Table
Five Dead, Four Injured in Active Shooting at University – Police Say Two...
Trump Admin Strikes Back at Judge Threatening Contempt Proceedings
VIP
This Is A Big Problem With Colorado's New Gun Law
Should Harris Jump in the Race for CA Governor? New Survey Shows Where...
VIP
They Don't Learn: Second Dem Pushes for El Salvador Visit
Trump Blasts Jerome Powell, Says Fed Chair's 'Termination Cannot Come Fast Enough!'
VIP
Wait, CBS News Did...What?
Fox News Host Backs Taylor Lorenz Into a Corner After Recent Comments Defending...
This Country Just Shut Down Its Border With Russia
VIP
Wife of the Illegal Alien Deported ‘Maryland Man’ Said She Wants Him Back...
DOGE Strikes Again: Staffers at This Federal Agency Were Just Placed on Leave
Siren: WA Dems Change 132-Year-Old Legislative Rule to Gut Parents Rights and Attack...
Tipsheet

Judge Issues Landmark Ruling in Google Monopoly Case

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 17, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Google holds an illegal monopoly over two online advertising markets. This is the latest in a series of unfavorable rulings against the Big Tech giant.

Advertisement

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema’s landmark ruling came after a three-week bench trial.  She argued that Google violated the Sherman Act by engaging in anticompetitive conduct in the digital marketing space.

The plaintiffs failed to prove a distinct market for advertiser ad networks, according to the judge, but they did prove that “Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising.”

The judge further explained how the company tied its ad server (DFP) and ad exchange (AdX) in ways that pushed out competition and gave them the advantage. “Google has tied its publisher ad server and ad exchange together through contractual policies and technological integration,” Brinkema noted. This prevented other companies from competing on equal footing.

Recommended

Five Dead, Four Injured in Active Shooting at University – Police Say Two Shooters Were Involved Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Google also “required publishers to use DFP as their ad server to access real-time bids from AdX.” This meant users could not use alternative ad tech providers.

Brinkema further laid out how Google used its market dominance to negatively impact innovation and consumer choices in the ad tech industry. “Google further entrenched its monopoly power by imposing anticompetitive policies on its customers and eliminating desirable product features,” the judge explained.

The company degraded the quality of services available to publishers and advertisers so it could retain its internal advantages. “This exclusionary conduct substantially harmed Google’s publisher customers, the competitive process, and ultimately, consumers of information on the open web,” she stated.

To put it simply, Judge Brinkema found that Google violated the law by engaging in illegal practices that would maintain its supremacy over publisher ad servers (which websites use to sell ad space) and the ad exchange (where ads are bought and sold in real time, similar to an auction).

Advertisement

The company accomplished this by forcing websites to only use its tools. If a website sought access to Google’s pool of advertisers, it was required to use the company’s ad server as well, which prevented them from potentially using competitors.

The judge found that Google’s actions harmed publishers, advertisers, and internet users. By squashing competition, Google also squashed innovation.

The next step will be for Judge Brinkema to decide how to force Google into compliance. She could compel the company to sell off parts of its ad and tech business to foster competition, among other actions. She has not yet indicated which course she will pursue.

Tags: GOOGLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Five Dead, Four Injured in Active Shooting at University – Police Say Two Shooters Were Involved Jeff Charles
Trump Admin Strikes Back at Judge Threatening Contempt Proceedings Jeff Charles
DOGE Strikes Again: Staffers at This Federal Agency Were Just Placed on Leave Madeline Leesman
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter
The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Italy Comes to Trump's Trade Table Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Five Dead, Four Injured in Active Shooting at University – Police Say Two Shooters Were Involved Jeff Charles
Advertisement