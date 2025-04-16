Trump Signs New Memo to Prevent Illegal Aliens From Stealing Social Security
Tipsheet

Trump Skewers Biden for Letting Illegal Immigrant Criminals Into the US

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 16, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump excoriated former President Joe Biden on Tuesday over his lax immigration policies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted the high number of illegal immigrants with criminal records who reside in the US due to Biden’s failure to handle the border crisis.

Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s very dangerous and ill conceived Open Border. Sorry, but it’s my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT’S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!

Trump’s comments come amid controversy over his immigration policies and the deportations of several individuals to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. The White House is fighting multiple court battles over the issue as the administration continues its efforts to remove illegals who have committed violent crimes.

While Biden’s policies did not result in “millions and millions of Criminals” entering the country, the border crisis saw a huge uptick in the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

Over Biden’s term, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended almost 60,000 criminal illegal aliens, according to CBP data. Of this number, 189 of these individuals were convicted of homicide or manslaughter, while 8,517 were convicted of drug possession and/or trafficking.

It is also worth noting that illegal immigration has declined significantly due to the “Trump effect.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that daily encounters at the southern border plummeted by about 95 percent since the president took office. By March 2025, encounters fell by 95 percent from March 2024.

Even further, Border Patrol apprehended 8,300 illegals at the border in February – the lowest monthly level since 2000. The number of “gotaways” – illegal immigrants who evade arrest – dropped by 93 percent, from 1,800 per day under Biden to 132 per day under Trump.

A significant portion of the drop in illegal immigration occurred even before Trump took office. Fewer foreigners decided to take the risk of crossing the border illegally, knowing that Trump was about to take office and crack down on illegal immigration.

It is clear that those who might consider trying to enter the US illegally know that their chances of succeeding are nil. Moreover, Trump’s controversial decision to send Venezuelans to El Salvador’s prisons might deter even more people from trying to cross the border because they do not wish to meet the same fate.

