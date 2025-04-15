Feds Arrest Man for Threatening to Assassinate Tulsi Gabbard and Her Husband

Federal authorities arrested a man for allegedly threatening to assassinate Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday charges against Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 24, of Lilburn Georgia. He allegedly sent threatening text messages about Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams between March 29 and April 1, NBC News reported.

"Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear," one of the texts read, according to the release. "America will burn." Another message said Gabbard was "living on borrowed time" and warned that her home "is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing," federal prosecutors said. In a text sent to Williams, according to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors, Amin said: "Tell your wife to always be on her best behavior and not to disobey Mr. Vladimir Putin’s orders. We are friendly bears [Russian Flag + Bear emoji]. But we can also be angry bears [Russian flag + bear emoji]."

The authorities also found threatening messages on Amin’s social media accounts. One image showed a gun pointed at Gabbard. Law enforcement found a firearm in Amin’s home.

Another message read, “You and your family are going to die soon,” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.”

Today, #FBI Atlanta arrested 25 year old, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, GA for threatening communications against @DNIGabbard, @Potus, & @WhiteHouse. Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable. pic.twitter.com/la5doFNMbU — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) April 12, 2025

Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s chief of staff, said in a post on X that she had told CNN that Gabbard “had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway.”

I told @CNN that @TulsiGabbard had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway. https://t.co/VhTkMWHH5O — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) April 12, 2025

This comes after police arrested a Wisconsin teen for allegedly murdering his parents before plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teenager who has been charged with the murders of his mother and stepfather allegedly had plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump and incite a political revolution. Federal authorities claim the boy authored a three-page document titled "Accelerate the Collapse" that called for the assassination of Trump by making bombs and Vice President JD Vance. According to Waukesha County authorities, Nikita Casap had messages and images on his phone referencing a manifesto that outlined plans to “get rid of the president and perhaps the vice president.” The document stated that the attack would be “guaranteed to bring in some chaos” and made clear that the plot specifically targeted former President Donald Trump. Prosecutors are now weighing charges including conspiracy, attempted presidential assassination, and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Casap had written a manifesto in which he expressed white supremacist views. He allegedly sought to bring about a “political revolution in the United States” to “save the white race.”