Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Plotted Trump Assassination to Spark 'Political Revolution'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 14, 2025 10:00 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teenager who has been charged with the murders of his mother and stepfather allegedly had plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump and incite a political revolution. Federal authorities claim the boy authored a three-page document titled "Accelerate the Collapse" that called for the assassination of Trump by making bombs and Vice President JD Vance. 

According to Waukesha County authorities, Nikita Casap had messages and images on his phone referencing a manifesto that outlined plans to “get rid of the president and perhaps the vice president.” The document stated that the attack would be “guaranteed to bring in some chaos” and made clear that the plot specifically targeted former President Donald Trump. Prosecutors are now weighing charges including conspiracy, attempted presidential assassination, and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Casap’s manifesto reportedly called for a “political revolution in the United States” to “save the white race” from what he described as “Jewish-controlled” politicians. The disturbing document also featured images of Adolf Hitler, accompanied by the phrases “HAIL HITLER, HAIL THE WHITE RACE, HAIL VICTORY.”

Casap’s classmate claimed the teen had been in contact with someone in Russia who was aware of his plan to take passports, a car, and the family dog before fleeing to Ukraine.

Authorities also said they found material on Casap’s phone related to “The Order of Nine Angles,” which is "a network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views.” 

“He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack,” according to investigators in a federal affidavit. 

On February 28, the decomposed bodies of Casap’s mother and stepfather were discovered in their home—nearly two weeks after authorities believed the teen had killed them.

