Tipsheet

At Least 6 Killed After Helicopter Crashes Into the Hudson River

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 10, 2025 4:23 PM
Townhall Media

At least six people were killed after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed into the Hudson River in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. The aircraft contained children and adults, according to The Canadian Press.

A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, killing six people, officials said.

The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 p.m. A official told The Associated Press that six people were aboard, and all were dead.

Videos posted on social media showed the Bell 206 mostly submerged, upside-down in the water. Multiple rescue boats were seen circling the aircraft.

The rescue craft were near the end of a long maintenance pier for a ventilation tower serving the Holland Tunnel. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on streets near the scene with their lights flashing.

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with both planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads that whisk business executives and others to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the helicopter quickly plummeting into the water. The aircraft reportedly came apart in the air before beginning its rapid descent, as can be seen in the footage.

CNN's Scott Jennings Absolutely Bulldozed This Panelist When She Tried to Get Snippy Matt Vespa
The police pulled multiple people out of the water after the crash. Two officials told NBC News that it appears to have been a tourist helicopter, but are still investigating the scene. Another eyewitness told the news outlet, “I don’t know what happened to the tail, but it just straight up dropped.”

About 32 people have perished in helicopter crashes in the area since 1977.

The NYPD said two adults and three children were on board the aircraft, CBS News reported. The authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

This comes months after a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines plane collided near Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., area. All 67 passengers on board both aircraft were killed.

Tags: NEW JERSEY

