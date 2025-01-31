Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum
Federal Court Drops Major Ruling on Handgun Sales
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI...
We Know How Things Were at the Reagan Control Tower Before the Crash....
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else?
Donald Trump Is Emphatically Correct About Birthright Citizenship
VIP
How Some Federal Workers Are Reacting to the Trump Administration's 'Deferred Resignation'...
Will Trump 'Derangement' Keep Damaging Trust in Media?
Trump Is Moving Fast and Breaking Things
The NAACP: Still Shilling for the Killing of Black Lives
A Dunning-Kruger Plane Crash
How American Workers Are Getting Squeezed by Cheaper Foreign Labor and AI
AI’s Achilles's Heel
Another Democrat Applauds the Move to Revoke Student Visas for Pro-Hamas Foreigners
Tipsheet

Blackhawk Helicopter Might Have Been on an Unapproved Route Before Crash at Reagan Airport

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2025 7:00 AM
Giannis Mo?siadis/InTime News via AP

As details were pouring in about the air disaster at Reagan National Airport, there’s been a lot of speculation and horror over the mid-air collision: an American Airlines flight from Kansas crashed into a Blackhawk helicopter on approach. There are no survivors. All 67 people onboard the aircraft and the chopper perished.

Advertisement

There have indeed been many close calls at Reagan. There’s too much congestion, with differing flight patterns that likely contributed to Wednesday night’s disaster. We’re learning that the Blackhawk helicopter might have been on an unapproved route before the crash. There was also only one controller in the tower doing the work of two people. There should have been at least two people handling the traffic. The conditions in the tower were described as “not normal” (via NYT): 

An Army helicopter may have deviated from its approved flight path before its deadly collision with an American Airlines jet over the Potomac River, the latest details to emerge as investigators combed the crash site for clues. 

The collision happened on Wednesday night as the plane approached Reagan National Airport, where staffing at the air traffic control tower was “not normal,” according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

The crash killed 67 people whose bodies were being recovered from the icy waters of the Potomac in a massive search operation. 

Details about the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter’s final location indicated that it was not on its approved route and flying higher above the ground as it traversed the busy airspace just outside the nation’s capital, according to four people briefed on the matter but not authorized to speak publicly. 

The internal F.A.A. report, which was reviewed by The New York Times, said the controller who was handling helicopters in the airport’s vicinity on Wednesday night was also instructing planes that were landing and departing from its runways — jobs typically assigned to two different controllers. A supervisor combined those duties sometime before 9:30 p.m. and allowed one controller to leave, according to a person briefed on the staffing, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Recommended

Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum Matt Vespa
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI Director Matt Vespa
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else? Victor Davis Hanson
We Know How Things Were at the Reagan Control Tower Before the Crash. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
Federal Court Drops Major Ruling on Handgun Sales Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum Matt Vespa
Advertisement