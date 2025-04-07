Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals
BREAKING: Trump Confirms Direct Talks With Iran Are Underway
American Beef Producers Love Trump's Tariffs
Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump
Netanyahu Just Made This Promise to Trump
Here's How the European Union Is Planning to Respond to Trump's Tariffs
See If You Can Guess Why John Fetterman's Donors Are Asking for Refunds
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Order Mandating Return of Man Who Was...
VIP
California Court Rules Desktop CNC Machine Can't Be Sold in State
No One Cares About 60 Minutes Report on Illegal Immigrants
Man Erroneously Deported ‘Very Dangerous,’ Noem Says
VIP
Cory Booker Makes Quite the Claim About Tariffs
VIP
Must See: A Top Trump DHS Official Responds to the Latest Pro-Hamas Mob...
How Did Kamala Harris' Former Running Mate React to Her 'I Told You...
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Chief Justice Makes Critical Ruling on Deportation of Maryland Man

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 07, 2025 3:48 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts has temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling mandating that the Trump administration return an individual it had deported to El Salvador.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis last week ordered the administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after he was sent to El Salvador despite a judge’s order shielding him from being deported to the country. The judge required the White House to return the deportee on Monday by the end of the day.

The Trump administration responded by appealing to the Supreme Court, claiming that it would be impossible to retrieve Abrego Garcia because he is no longer in U.S. custody. In the order, Roberts said the lower court’s ruling “is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court.”

This is the latest development in the saga surrounding Abrego Garcia. The Trump administration has been locked in a back-and-forth with the courts over his case, and that of Venezuelans the White House sent to El Salvador.

Recommended

Netanyahu Just Made This Promise to Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The administration acknowledged that the deportee should not have been sent to El Salvador, even though it is his home country and he did enter the country illegally. An immigration judge in 2019 issued a withholding of removal order, which did not grant Abrego Garcia legal status but protected him from being sent back to his country. This came after the migrant argued that he could face violence from gangs if he was forced to return to El Salvador.

The Justice Department placed a government lawyer named Erez Reuveni on administrative leave after he expressed frustration about the case during court proceedings. “Our only arguments are jurisdictional … He should not have been sent to El Salvador,” he told Judge Xinis.

When the judge asked whether the federal government couldn’t just ask El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia, he responded, “The first thing I did when I got this case on my desk is ask my clients the same question.” He said he did not receive a clear answer.

Advertisement

The administration claimed Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 international street gang. Critics point out that the government’s only evidence was the word of a confidential informant and the fact that he wore Chicago Bulls attire. His family claims he was never involved with gangs. He has a clean criminal record.

The lower court’s order will be blocked until the Supreme Court can assess the case.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Just Made This Promise to Trump Jeff Charles
Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump Matt Vespa
Surprise: The Thing That Trans Activists Tell Us Basically Never Happens...Just Happened Again Guy Benson
How Did Kamala Harris' Former Running Mate React to Her 'I Told You So' Comments? Rebecca Downs
Here's How the European Union Is Planning to Respond to Trump's Tariffs Jeff Charles
This News Outlet Just Sent the Stock Market Into a Frenzy With Fake News About Trump's Tariffs Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Just Made This Promise to Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement